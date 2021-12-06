ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Legal scholar Jennifer Collins elected Rhodes College president

By Cathryn Stout
Chalkbeat
Chalkbeat
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12XrSh_0dFPlLk200
Legal scholar Jennifer Collins will become the next president of Rhodes College. Collins, dean of the law school at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, has been praised for her efforts to increase campus diversity. | Courtesy of Rhodes College

Jennifer Collins, dean of the law school at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, will serve as the next president of Rhodes College in Memphis. Search committee Chair Cary Fowler announced the president-elect during a press conference Monday morning. Collins starts in July, succeeding Interim President Carroll Stevens who served this school year following the departure of President Marjorie Hass. Hass left this summer to head the Council of Independent Colleges.

In making the announcement, Fowler lauded President-elect Collins for her work on behalf of the LBGTQ community and efforts to increase campus diversity, her thoughtfulness on tough topics, and her management skills which led to new initiatives for the SMU law school and a fundraising record for the program, he said.

The opening for the Rhodes presidency drew more than 100 applicants, and Fowler called it one of the strongest pools he’s ever seen. During Collin’s interview, Fowler said he wrote the following notes: “Articulate. Empathetic. Relatable. Good listener. Substance over style. Decisive. Unflappable. No sharp edges. Has everything. Rings true. Shares our values.”

Collins received her bachelor’s degree in history from Yale University and her law degree from Harvard University, and has served on the faculty at Wake Forest University. The legal scholar who also served as assistant U.S. attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, admitted that she has a lot to learn about Memphis.

“I promise you that I will approach this role with a firm commitment to listen and learn, to respect your culture and values,” she said, “and to work collaboratively transparently and joyfully with all the people who make Rhodes so special.”

Charles McKinney, chair of Africana Studies at Rhodes, said that he was not involved in the search, but he is pleased with the selection because Collins seems like a good fit.

“I’m encouraged by the credentials she brings to her new job. From an initial glance at her record at SMU, she understands that the road to actual diversity and equity is paved with something more substantive than press releases and task force reports,” he said. “She seems well prepared to help Rhodes move forward with boldness and clarity. I hope this will be the case.”

Comments / 0

Related
Columbia University

Columbia Students Shine as 2022 Rhodes, Mitchell Scholars

Columbia News produces a biweekly newsletter (subscribe here!) and article series featuring a roundup of awards and milestones that Columbia faculty, staff, and students have received in recent days. In this edition, you’ll find awards and milestones from November 12 to December 9, 2021. Have an award or milestone...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rhodes.edu

Rhodes College Takes Steps to Grow and Promote Sustainability Initiatives

Rhodes College has become a member of the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE), an organization that empowers faculty, administrators, staff, and students in making strides for a more sustainable future. AASHE defines sustainability in an inclusive way that encompasses human and ecological health, social justice,...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhodes College#Yale University#Chair Cary Fowler#Smu#Harvard University#Wake Forest University
ksgf.com

College Of The Ozarks President To Become Chancellor

College of the Ozarks President Jerry C. Davis has announced he plans to transition to the role of chancellor in June. Davis assumed the presidency of College of the Ozarks in 1988, after having served as president of Alice Lloyd College in Pippa Passes, Kentucky, for eleven years. His tenure...
COLLEGES
mtholyoke.edu

Squash's Elena Frogameni Named Rhodes Scholar

Courtesy of Mount Holyoke College Communications and Marketing. Mount Holyoke College senior and squash student-athlete Elena Frogameni (Florence, Mass.) has been awarded a Rhodes Scholarship for graduate study at the University of Oxford. She is the second Rhodes Scholar ever selected from Mount Holyoke and the College's first scholar in over 25 years. The first was Amy D. Matthews, Class of 1990, who was also a student-athlete competing on the Mount Holyoke College crew team during her time on campus.
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
Inside Indiana Business

Isaac Named 2022 Rhodes Scholar

University of Notre Dame alumna MacKenzie Isaac will study at the University of Oxford in England next year as a member of the United States Rhodes Scholar Class of 2022. She is one of 32 Rhodes Scholars selected from a pool of 826 candidates this year, and is Notre Dame’s 21st Rhodes Scholar overall and fourth in the past five years.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Crain's Detroit Business

Aquinas College president steps down

The president of Aquinas College in Grand Rapids is leaving the Catholic liberal arts school, according to a news release. Kevin Quinn, 60, had led the institution since 2017 and recently completed a $61 million capital campaign that will result in new facilities, scholarships and campus improvements. Quinn informed the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

SMU Dean Named President of Memphis' Rhodes College

Rhodes College has announced the appointment of SMU Dean Jennifer M. Collins as the Memphis school's 21st president. Collins has served as dean of the Dedman School of Law at Southern Methodist University in Texas since 2014, according to a news release on the appointment Monday. There she manages a...
COLLEGES
Michigan Daily

U-M senior Rachael Merritt named 2022 Rhodes Scholar

LSA senior Rachael Merritt was recently awarded the Rhodes Scholarship, becoming the University of Michigan’s 30th recipient of the oldest and most prestigious international scholarship. Merritt, alongside 31 other American Rhodes Scholars, will study at the University of Oxford with all expenses funded by the scholarship program for the next two to three years.
COLLEGES
umd.edu

College Park Scholars Awards First Rebecca Basena Kampi Memorial Scholarship

College Park Scholars has awarded its inaugural Rebecca Basena Kampi Memorial Scholarship to Joy Nash, a junior materials science and engineering major and an alum of the Media, Self and Society Scholars program. The scholarship provides financial support for undergraduate students in College Park Scholars who, through their leadership and public service, work to produce social change and support social justice.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
greenville.com

Upstate Biochemistry Senior Named Clemson University’s First Rhodes Scholar

Louise Franke, a Clemson senior from Spartanburg, S.C., recently made University history when she became the first Clemson student named a Rhodes Scholar. Franke, an Honors College student majoring in biochemistry with minors in political science and philosophy, is one of 32 American Rhodes Scholars selected through an intensive application and interview process.
SPARTANBURG, SC
Eye On Annapolis

MIDN Sarah Skinner Named Rhodes Scholar

Midshipman 1st Class (senior) Sarah Skinner, 21, of Atlanta, was recently selected as the Naval Academy’s 54th Rhodes Scholar. Over 820 applicants were endorsed by 247 schools for one of the 32 scholarships awarded this year. Skinner is an honors political science major, with a Chinese minor, at the U.S....
MILITARY
Washington Post

Philip Heymann, legal scholar and aide to Watergate special prosecutor Archibald Cox, dies at 89

Philip B. Heymann, a legal scholar who was a chief assistant to Watergate special prosecutor Archibald Cox, later leading the Justice Department’s criminal division and serving briefly as the top deputy to Attorney General Janet Reno during a career that established him as an authority on presidential powers and civil liberties, died Nov. 30 at his home in Los Angeles. He was 89.
POLITICS
The Daily Collegian

Penn State President Barron and President-elect Bendapudi meet

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Following the University’s announcement that Dr. Neeli Bendapudi will be Penn State’s next president, President Eric Barron and President-elect Bendapudi met together for a meeting in Old Main on Dec. 10. “Dr. Bendapudi is a charismatic and forward-thinking leader who has accomplished much...
UNIVERSITY, FL
Daily Mail

Fordham University 'fires a white English professor who mixed up the names of two black students in class': Prof sent email after the incident about his 'innocent mistake' and blamed a 'confused brain'

Fordham University reportedly fired a white professor who mixed up the names of two black students in class and then sent an email to the students rambling about his 'innocent mistake.'. Christopher Trogan, 46, was fired from the university on October 25, The Fordham Observer recently reported. The former English...
COLLEGES
Chalkbeat

Chalkbeat

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
503K+
Views
ABOUT

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization committed to covering one of America’s most important stories: the effort to improve schools for all children, especially those who have historically lacked access to a quality education.

 http://chalkbeat.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy