ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Spartanburg Co. to host first-ever county-wide hiring event

By Sydney Broadus
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lbaSe_0dFPl1Al00

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County is hosting its first-ever county-wide hiring event.

Officials said the event will take place on Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the lower level of the Cleveland Park Event Center located at 141 N. Cleveland Park Drive, Spartanburg, S.C. 29303.

According to the county, they will have representatives from several departments including:

  • Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center
  • Spartanburg County 911
  • Spartanburg County EMS
  • Spartanburg County Solictor’s Office
  • Spartanburg County Public Works
  • Spartanburg County Assessor’s Office
  • Spartanburg County Register of Deeds

The goal behind this event is to showcase each of the departments and further illustrate why Spartanburg County is one of the best places to work, the county said. They hope that, by holding this job fair, they would be able to recruit even more talented, qualified individuals to the Spartanburg County team.

Some employers will be available for interviews, according to officials.

For a list of current job openings, click here .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Upstate responds to fatal tornadoes throughout the Midwest

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- While the Midwest is dealing is the aftermath of the tornadoes, organizations here at home are stepping up to help people impacted and to make sure people are prepared for severe weather. Multiple tornados touched down in the Midwest overnight, bringing death and devastation. In Kentucky alone, the governor says there are […]
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, SC
County
Spartanburg County, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Government
WSPA 7News

SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Aiken Co.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Law Enforcemnt Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Aiken County. According to SLED, the incident happened on Dec. 9 and involved the North Augusta Department of Public Safety. Officers said they were responding to a call for suspicious activity in the area. The suspect, Thomas Michael […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Park#Spartanburg Co#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sports
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
976K+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy