Spartanburg Co. to host first-ever county-wide hiring event

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County is hosting its first-ever county-wide hiring event.

Officials said the event will take place on Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the lower level of the Cleveland Park Event Center located at 141 N. Cleveland Park Drive, Spartanburg, S.C. 29303.

According to the county, they will have representatives from several departments including:

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center

Spartanburg County 911

Spartanburg County EMS

Spartanburg County Solictor’s Office

Spartanburg County Public Works

Spartanburg County Assessor’s Office

Spartanburg County Register of Deeds

The goal behind this event is to showcase each of the departments and further illustrate why Spartanburg County is one of the best places to work, the county said. They hope that, by holding this job fair, they would be able to recruit even more talented, qualified individuals to the Spartanburg County team.

Some employers will be available for interviews, according to officials.

For a list of current job openings, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.