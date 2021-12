Miami, FL – December 1, 2021 – Design Miami/, Doha Design District and WoodHouse hosted the Last / First Event at The Moore in the Miami Design District on Wednesday, Dec 1st. The event celebrated the past, present and future of the Moore Building, an iconic centerpiece in the city that has been the home for some of the most memorable events of Art Week over the years. WoodHouse, the hospitality company, will be the new stewards of the building. This event marked the iconic turn of the building into the next century with a one-of-a-kind, vibrant legacy and begins the ascendant chapter as Miami’s original social home for art, culture and the city’s resilient spirit.

MIAMI, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO