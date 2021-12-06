Latest News — Monday Night Special Edition is out now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Donna Poulsen
 6 days ago
In light of the fast-breaking nature of COVID-19 news, Star News Group now publishes an online only Monday Night Special Edition weekly.

The latest Covid-related news from our area will be included in these digital pages.

In order to have a link emailed directly to your inbox, please make sure you are a subscriber to either The Coast Star or The Ocean Star editions and that your email address is on file. Subscribe Here or Update your Email Address on file here .

Access the e-edition on Monday afternoons from the READ –> E-EDITIONS menu on Starnewsgroup.com.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE DECEMBER 6th MONDAY NIGHT SPECIAL EDITION

Manasquan, NJ
Star News Group is your local news source in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Visit our website at Starnewsgroup.com for news from the pages of The Coast Star, The Ocean Star and Night & Day Magazine.

