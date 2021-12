His power is preposterous. His record is perfect. His popularity is unquestioned. His co-signs are impressive. Forgive me for sounding like Don King, but I did it to illustrate why Gervonta Davis is one of the brightest stars in boxing. The 27-year-old knockout artist, whose fists masquerade as bricks in the ring, and whose mentor is none other than Floyd Mayweather Jr., has ascended the sport’s ladder to the point where he could slide into the pound-for-pound rankings in short order.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO