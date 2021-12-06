ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

What We Know About The Rapid Increase Of COVID-19 Cases In The US

By Catherine Caruso
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

According to recent data from Johns Hopkins University, the United States is averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 cases per day, the highest level in 2...

Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Vaccinated Make Up Nearly 80 Percent of COVID-19 Omicron Cases

According to data released by the Centers for Disease Control, almost 80 percent of the known Omicron variant cases of COVID-19 are vaccinated. So far, there are 43 cases of Omicron variant in the United States. Six of the people infected by the latest variant previously were infected with COVID-19. The fully vaccinated make up the largest portion of Omicron cases in America,
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Expert who correctly predicted the summer Delta surge as early as April says Omicron will become America's dominant strain in a matter of weeks

A public health expert who has previously made dark predictions about the Covid pandemic - only to be correct - believes the new Omicron variant will soon take over the U.S. Dr Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told Intelligencer that he believes the Omicron variant could overtake the Delta strain as America's dominant Covid variant in a matter of weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

COVID-19 booster shots: What we know today about a 4th vaccine dose

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Is it time to redefine what fully vaccinated means against COVID-19 infection? With preliminary results suggesting that two vaccine shots may not be enough to protect against the omicron variant, some medical experts are suggesting we may soon want to consider three shots as the baseline to be considered fully vaccinated.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Houston Chronicle

Is omicron more dangerous? What we know about the new COVID variant

It has been nearly a month since the omicron variant was first reported in South Africa. The variant was classified as a highly transmissible virus of concern, the same category that includes the dangerous delta variant, by the World Health Organization. However, as the variant reaches countries across the globe,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

What We Know -- and Don't Know -- About the Omicron COVID Variant

Health experts across the globe are raising concerns about the newly discovered COVID-19 variant, Omicron, which was first identified in South Africa. The country's minister of health announced last week that the variant had already spread in different areas of the country. The next day, the World Health Organization designated...
PUBLIC HEALTH
arcamax.com

What we know about the San Francisco patient with first US omicron variant case

SAN FRANCISCO — A person in San Francisco has been identified as having the first recorded case of the omicron variant in the United States, health officials said Wednesday. Both California and federal officials suspect the coronavirus variant is likely in other parts of the country by now. They say its presence is a cause for concern but not panic.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Virginia Mercury

CDC: 25 states report Omicron strain of COVID-19, but Delta remains biggest threat

WASHINGTON — Twenty-five states, including Virginia, have identified cases of the new omicron variant of COVID-19, federal public health officials said Friday as they released new data on the first 43 U.S. cases. Of those initial, confirmed cases, more than half were among people between the ages of 18 and 39, according to Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director […] The post CDC: 25 states report Omicron strain of COVID-19, but Delta remains biggest threat appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PUBLIC HEALTH
