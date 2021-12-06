27 years of Rock City's Enchanted Garden of Lights

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Christmas at the Courthouse may be a thing of the past due to the pandemic, but they still managed to get in the Holiday spirit Friday with a day of Christmas carols. Watch this joyful rendition of "Santa Claus is Coming to Town:" That'll certainly...
THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Families in Thornton dressed up in their wildest Christmas attire on Saturday for the city’s first-ever Ugly Sweater Family Fun Run. The event was part of Thornton’s Winterfest at Carpenter Park.
(credit: CBS)
Plenty of people donned their “ugliest” sweaters, hats, glasses and some face masks.
While the run was not timed, there were gift card prizes for best dressed.
“We’re trying to get to know who these people are, trying to find the kookiest outfit, i guess i don’t win,” said Shelly Shipley.
The festival features crafts, skating and music. It all ends with a fireworks show at 8:30 p.m.
Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. They sparkle, twinkle and glow – bring joy – and sometime even awe. They are holiday lights, which help...
A driving tour of magical light celebrating Maine’s woods and waterways, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens’ 2021 Gardens Aglow is underway and garnering passionate reactions from visitors of every age. Recent rave reviews include, “It was spectacular!! The wildlife and flowers in colorful lights were extraordinary!” “This is the most beautiful display I have ever seen! I could LIVE there!” “We have been to five Christmas light shows and Gardens Aglow is by far the best. Other shows are a bunch of lighted stands. Gardens Aglow has a forest of lighted trees, tunnels, animals, flowers--it’s really amazing.” And, “Thank you for providing such great joy.”
A colorful cascade of Christmas lights and decorations await Kodiakans over the holiday season as the “Light the Rock” tour returns for a second year. According to coordinator Kate Paulson, the Alaska Whitefish Trawlers Association will sponsor the event for a second year. Kodiak Electric Association will also serve as a sponsor in regard to the “best street” or the street voted to be the best selection of houses with Christmas displays.
The Quad City Botanical Center is proud to announce MidAmerican Energy Company as the presenting sponsor of the fifth annual Winter Nights Winter Lights. The outdoor gardens will be in winter bloom with over 160,000 glowing lights, showcasing our largest light display yet. Explore the Sun Garden, Children’s Garden, lawns, pond and pocket gardens of our outdoor light exhibit as you experience our largest fundraiser of the year.
The Amarillo Botanical Gardens is a beautiful place in Amarillo. However, it turns into a magical place during the holidays with their Christmas in the Gardens. I had to opportunity to take someone very close to me to the Amarillo Botanical Gardens' Christmas in the Garden for the very first time recently. I realized it doesn't matter how young or old you are, seeing the Gardens at Christmas is a magical experience. Just watching their face light up the minute they walk through the gate or the moment they see the amphitheater all lit up. Their first time walking into the tropical garden and seeing the star and the waterfall and hearing "oh my gosh they have ducks." It's a memorable moment. I even experience something new this year walking out the door of the Tropical Gardens and seeing it snow, even though it's till 50 degrees outside.
WHEATON-GLENMONT, Md. — As the holidays approach, you may be looking for things to do with the family to get you in the holiday spirit. A great light show can always be found in Wheaton Regional Park at Brookside Gardens in Wheaton. Brookside Gardens covers 50 acres within the park...
There is something so magical about this time of year. The holiday decorations displayed on homes, the cheerful music and uplifting movies available on tv bring a sense of comfort. As we attend holiday parties, begin Christmas shopping and preparing meals for family and friends, don't forget to make time...
One the most stunningly picturesque spots in all of Illinois has transformed into one truly magical holiday spot. This is a must-see!. Anderson Japanese Gardens one of the highest quality Japanese gardens in North America. For the first time ever, see the 12-acre gardens illuminated like never before. Until now,...
Thousands lined the streets of El Campo, and hundreds of participants walked, rode on horseback and even drove tractors during the 34th annual Chamber of Commerce Country Christmas Parade Thursday. One of the premier events of the El Campo Christmas season went off without a hitch with crowds of people...
MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– It was a joyous celebration tonight at the Civic Center in Monroe. The city held its annual Christmas tree lighting just in time for the holiday season. Holiday cheer was in the air as citizens of West Monroe and Monroe came together as a community to celebrate the Christmas season. It was […]
Add a little brightness to the holiday season by visiting the Garden Lights, Holiday Nights event at the Atlanta Botanical Garden. Now through January 15, 2022, celebrate 11 years of beautiful lights and stunning botanical sights with a festive twist. Voted Best Garden Lights by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2020,...
CLARKSTON, MI - You can immerse yourself in a sea of holiday lights without ever having to leave the comforts of your vehicle. “Magic of Lights” has returned to DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston. Now in it second year, this drive-thru experience features holiday-themed scenes, characters and digital animations,...
The Brooklyn Botanic Garden just got that much more magical. That is because “Lightscape,” a new interactive, after-dark light exhibit has just opened up in the Garden’s grounds on Nov. 19, 2021through Jan. 9, 2022. “It’s like a Paris you’re the city of light but tonight Brooklyn is the city...
Is there anything more magical than the holidays in New England? The brisk chill in the air, snow gently falling, lights absolutely everywhere, it feels like something straight out of a movie. There are so many exciting things to do and see during this season, but one event that we think is unmissable are the Night Lights at Blithewold Mansion.
Voyageurs National Park is one of the least-visited national parks in the United States. But it’s also Minnesota’s only national park, making it a must-visit spot for residents who want to explore Minnesota attractions. Visiting this remote park involves a lot of planning, but it is well worth it thanks to the beautiful wilderness you’ll […]
The post Minnesota’s Rock Garden, Ellsworth Rock Gardens, Is A Work Of Art appeared first on Only In Your State.
NILES — For the first time in 13 years, bright, beaming lights signaling the start of the holiday season could be viewed from the Fernwood Botanical Garden in Niles last Thursday. “LIGHTS at Fernwood,” a holiday lights event, began Thursday, Nov. 26 and will operate from 5 to 9 p.m....
Strolling in the evening under the light of the moon through an enchanting botanical garden couldn’t get much better unless you add thousands of twinkling lights and candles throughout your journey. From festivals and parades to tree lightings and Santa sightings, here’s a comprehensive list of holiday events in the...
Comments / 0