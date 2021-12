The first airline passengers due to arrive in the UK after tougher testing rules took effect were aboard British Airways flight 2158 from St Lucia to London Gatwick.The Boeing 777 was scheduled to touch down at the Sussex airport at 4.40am – just 40 minutes after the requirement for a pre-departure test was reinstated because of concerns about the omicron variant of coronavirus.But following “chaotic” scenes at the Caribbean island’s airport, the flight left 85 minutes late and arrived over an hour behind schedule.The first passenger off the plane was Lysa Hardy, a marketing director from Hertfordshire.“Obviously we found...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO