A man in the Philippines was nearly killed when he posed for a selfie alongside what he thought was a crocodile statue, but it turned out that the creature was real and it promptly attacked him! The bizarre incident reportedly occurred earlier this month as Nehemias Chipada was celebrating his 68th birthday at the Amaya View amusement park in the city of Cagayan de Oro. Alas, the merriment of the afternoon was shattered when the man noticed what he believed to be a remarkably realistic crocodile prop sitting in a small pool of water below a pathway on which he stood. No doubt hoping to commemorate his birthday with an amusing memory from the trip, Chipada clambered down to the creature for what wound up being an ill-advised snapshot.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO