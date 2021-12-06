ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Hangout Fest 2022 lineup announced

By Keith Lane
WPMI
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGULF SHORES, Ala.(WPMI) — Hangout Music Fest has announced their 2022 artist lineup. Pre-sale begins this Friday 12/10/21. Headliners include Post Malone, Halsey, Tame Impala, Fall Out Boy, Megan Thee...

mynbc15.com

Comments / 0

Related
Stereogum

Jack White, My Morning Jacket, Modest Mouse Headline High Water Fest 2022 Lineup

Shovels & Rope’s hometown High Water Festival has unveiled the lineup for its fourth iteration — and first since 2019 — coming to North Charleston’s Riverfront Park from April 23-24, 2022. Headlining this year will be Jack White and My Morning Jacket. Additional performers at High Water 2022 include Shovels...
liveforlivemusic.com

Hangout Music Festival Shares 2022 Lineup: Post Malone, Tame Impala, Halsey, More

Organizers for Hangout Music Festival have shared the 2022 lineup, which will feature performances by Post Malone, Tame Impala, Leon Bridges, and many more. Hangout Fest will feature three days of music on the beaches of Gulf Shores, AL from May 20th–22nd. On Friday, May 20th, Fall Out Boy, Kane...
illinoisnewsnow.com

Tame Impala, Fall Out Boy playing 2022 Hangout Fest

Tame Impala and Fall Out Boy will play the 2022 Hangout Fest, taking place May 20-22 on the Gulf Shores of Alabama. Other artists on the bill include Halsey, Oliver Tree, Phoebe Bridgers, The Head and the Heart, Sublime with Rome, Kennyhoopla, beabadoobee and The Band Camino. Registration for pre-sale...
MUSIC
EDMTunes

Studio 338s Winter Terrace Edition Lineups Announced

After a crazy year Studio 338 is back to reclaim its crown as London’s standout super club. Today, the venue unveiled a very special Studio 338 winter program. With the return of dancing and live events in 2021, Studio 338 brought a stronger and better-prepared version of itself in order to celebrate. Now, as the end of 2021 is upon us, the famed club is ready to get started with the biggest parties to receive 2022!
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leon Bridges
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Person
Post Malone
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Halsey
Person
Zedd
Person
Doja Cat
Person
Maren Morris
musicfestivalcentral.com

Hangout Music Festival Announces 2022 Lineup with Headliners Post Malone, Tame Impala, Halsey, Doja Cat, Fall Out Boy, ILLENIUM, and Megan Thee Stallion

Hangout Music Festival has announced the lineup for its highly-anticipated return to the beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama from May 20-22. The festival will serve as the official kick-off to summer with an epic weekend that brings together a diverse group of artists across the worlds of pop, rock, hip-hop, electronic, country, and more for the first time since 2019.
GULF SHORES, AL
Aiken Standard

Jimmy Buffett joins lineup for XPR Fan Fest during Masters Week

AUGUSTA — Jimmy Buffett is coming to Augusta during Masters Week. The singer-songwriter will perform with The Coral Reefer Band on Friday, April 8. Buffett is the latest star to join the XPR Augusta and XPR Fan Fest experience. According to a news release, Buffett has been regaling audiences...
WPMI

Gulf Shores announces lineup for the 2022 Winter Entertainment Series

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Gulf Shores, Ala. – The City of Gulf Shores is excited to announce the 2022 Winter Entertainment Series lineup. Shows will be held at the Erie H. Meyer Civic Center and require a purchased ticket. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and all shows will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35, and will go on sale Tuesday, December 14, at 10 a.m. The lineup for the 2022 Winter Entertainment Series consists of the following acts:
GULF SHORES, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wpmi#Hangout Music Fest#Illenium#Louis The Child
EDMTunes

Printworks Announces Huge Lineup for Spring & Summer 2022

Printworks London unveiled its lineup for spring and summer 2022. Next year will be the 5th year anniversary of the famed concert venue. After a record-selling AW21 series, this upcoming season will not disappoint. As a matter of fact, Printworks will celebrate the 5-year mark in spectacular fashion with a stunning lineup.
THEATER & DANCE
iconvsicon.com

WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE: Artist Lineup Announced For 2022 Event!

Just when it was thought that Welcome To Rockville couldn’t possibly outdo its massive 2021 record-breaking event that featured 161,000 people and an at-home livestream audience of 1.2 million, Danny Wimmer Presents has put together the biggest lineup yet for the newly crowned Largest Rock Festival In America. Returning to its new home at the iconic Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida over the weekend of May 19-22, 2022, the event includes previously announced headliners Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters, KISS and KORN.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
abc17news.com

Sundance Film Fest unveils lineup for hybrid 2022 edition

The Sundance Film Festival is returning to the Utah mountains in January armed with documentaries about Bill Cosby, Princess Diana, Kanye West and Lucille Ball as well as the directorial debuts of Eva Longoria, Tig Notaro and Jesse Eisenberg. Festival organizers unveiled the lineup for the 2022 edition on Thursday, which includes 82 feature-length films culled from over 3,700 submissions. The festival will run from Jan. 20 through Jan. 30, with in-person and virtual options. Ticket packages go on sale starting Dec. 17 and individual tickets will be available on Jan. 6. All in-person attendees are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Cats
texasborderbusiness.com

ILLUMINA Fest Lineup at Quinta Mazatlán

The third annual ILLUMINA Fest is a five-night event from December 14 to 18, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Quinta Mazatlán sponsored by Spaw Glass. At this year’s ILLUMINA Fest, enjoy artists who have created installations for the night trails. The event will proudly feature amazing local and regional artists and performers every evening.
cbslocal.com

Heavy Psych Sounds Fest Announces Return To San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A two-day blowout of heavy psychedelia and hard rock returns to San Francisco next Memorial Day weekend when the Heavy Psych Sounds Fest brings Dead Meadow, Bongzilla, Danava, Nebula, High Reaper and more to an outdoor stage at Thee Parkside. Organized by noted Italian...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Watch Lizzo cover Erykah Badu’s ‘Tyrone’ with cheeky lyric changes referencing Drake and Chris Evans

Lizzo has covered an Erykah Badu classic during her set at Miami’s Art Basel over the weekend – while ad-libbing some new lyrics of her own. Performing as part of an American Express concert series entitled AmEx Unstaged on December 5, the singer covered Badu’s track ‘Tyrone’ – which Badu herself originally released in 1997 on her live album ‘Live’.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy