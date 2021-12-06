Hangout Fest 2022 lineup announced

GULF SHORES, Ala.(WPMI) — Hangout Music Fest has announced their 2022 artist lineup. Pre-sale begins this Friday 12/10/21. Headliners include Post Malone, Halsey, Tame Impala, Fall Out Boy, Megan Thee...
Shovels & Rope’s hometown High Water Festival has unveiled the lineup for its fourth iteration — and first since 2019 — coming to North Charleston’s Riverfront Park from April 23-24, 2022. Headlining this year will be Jack White and My Morning Jacket. Additional performers at High Water 2022 include Shovels...
After a crazy year Studio 338 is back to reclaim its crown as London’s standout super club. Today, the venue unveiled a very special Studio 338 winter program. With the return of dancing and live events in 2021, Studio 338 brought a stronger and better-prepared version of itself in order to celebrate. Now, as the end of 2021 is upon us, the famed club is ready to get started with the biggest parties to receive 2022!
Hangout Music Festival has announced the lineup for its highly-anticipated return to the beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama from May 20-22. The festival will serve as the official kick-off to summer with an epic weekend that brings together a diverse group of artists across the worlds of pop, rock, hip-hop, electronic, country, and more for the first time since 2019.
With the goal of finally not having to play it by ear, one of Austin’s most renowned festivals is chiming in on its next big event. Austin City Limits Music Festival has announced the dates of its 2022 festivities, with the one-of-a-kind event set to take to the stages at Zilker Park October 7-9 and October 14-16, 2022.
AUGUSTA — Jimmy Buffett is coming to Augusta during Masters Week. The singer-songwriter will perform with The Coral Reefer Band on Friday, April 8. Buffett is the latest star to join the XPR Augusta and XPR Fan Fest experience. According to a news release, Buffett has been regaling audiences...
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Gulf Shores, Ala. – The City of Gulf Shores is excited to announce the 2022 Winter Entertainment Series lineup. Shows will be held at the Erie H. Meyer Civic Center and require a purchased ticket. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and all shows will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35, and will go on sale Tuesday, December 14, at 10 a.m. The lineup for the 2022 Winter Entertainment Series consists of the following acts:
Printworks London unveiled its lineup for spring and summer 2022. Next year will be the 5th year anniversary of the famed concert venue. After a record-selling AW21 series, this upcoming season will not disappoint. As a matter of fact, Printworks will celebrate the 5-year mark in spectacular fashion with a stunning lineup.
Just when it was thought that Welcome To Rockville couldn’t possibly outdo its massive 2021 record-breaking event that featured 161,000 people and an at-home livestream audience of 1.2 million, Danny Wimmer Presents has put together the biggest lineup yet for the newly crowned Largest Rock Festival In America. Returning to its new home at the iconic Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida over the weekend of May 19-22, 2022, the event includes previously announced headliners Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters, KISS and KORN.
The Sundance Film Festival is returning to the Utah mountains in January armed with documentaries about Bill Cosby, Princess Diana, Kanye West and Lucille Ball as well as the directorial debuts of Eva Longoria, Tig Notaro and Jesse Eisenberg. Festival organizers unveiled the lineup for the 2022 edition on Thursday, which includes 82 feature-length films culled from over 3,700 submissions. The festival will run from Jan. 20 through Jan. 30, with in-person and virtual options. Ticket packages go on sale starting Dec. 17 and individual tickets will be available on Jan. 6. All in-person attendees are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The third annual ILLUMINA Fest is a five-night event from December 14 to 18, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Quinta Mazatlán sponsored by Spaw Glass. At this year’s ILLUMINA Fest, enjoy artists who have created installations for the night trails. The event will proudly feature amazing local and regional artists and performers every evening.
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A two-day blowout of heavy psychedelia and hard rock returns to San Francisco next Memorial Day weekend when the Heavy Psych Sounds Fest brings Dead Meadow, Bongzilla, Danava, Nebula, High Reaper and more to an outdoor stage at Thee Parkside. Organized by noted Italian...
Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
Lizzo has covered an Erykah Badu classic during her set at Miami’s Art Basel over the weekend – while ad-libbing some new lyrics of her own. Performing as part of an American Express concert series entitled AmEx Unstaged on December 5, the singer covered Badu’s track ‘Tyrone’ – which Badu herself originally released in 1997 on her live album ‘Live’.
A frail Phil Collins took to the stage with his band Genesis as part of their The Last Domino? Tour at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York on Friday night. The singer, 70 - who is touring with fellow bandmates Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks, both 71 - was joined by his 20-year-old son Nic on drums.
