ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

The Rangers and Their History of Disappointment with #12

By Jack McKenna
Blueshirt Banter
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAside from a player’s name, the first thing someone watching a hockey game will notice about them is their number. While retired numbers live on forever in team history, numbers still in circulation can still have some tendencies associated with the players that wear them. #6 has been a number the...

www.blueshirtbanter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Blue Seat

On the Jake Debrusk to the Rangers rumors

In case you missed it, Jake Debrusk has requested a trade out of Boston. Almost immediately, the Jake Debrusk to the Rangers rumors started, thanks in large part to Darren Dreger on TSN. The Rangers need a winger, they have the cap space, and they likely have the assets to...
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers @ Rangers

Alain Vigneault's Philadelphia Flyers (8-8-4) are in Manhattan on Wednesday to take on Gerard Gallant's New York Rangers (13-4-3). Game time at Madison Square Garden is 7:00 p.m. ET (NBCSP+, 93.3 WMMR). This is the first of four meetings this season between the traditional arch-rival clubs. The clubs will clash...
NHL
New York Post

Where this stunning Rangers start fits in franchise history

The Rangers have been point-eaters through the first quarter of the season, compiling 31 of them off a 14-4-3 start that has put them on target to end their four-year playoff drought, and no, the invite to the 2020 qualifying round did not count. Neither the biggest supporters nor the...
NHL
Blueshirt Banter

Game #24: New York Rangers vs Chicago Blackhawks Open Thread

After defeating the Chicago Blackhawks at Madison Square Garden two nights ago, the Rangers have traveled to Chicago for a rematch with Patrick Kane, Dylan Strome, and the rest of Chicago’s team. After not having played each other since February 2020, the Blueshirts and Blackhawks will square off for the second time in four nights tonight.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Arizona State
FanSided

Today in Rangers history: The ultimate honor for Vic Hadfield

What happened on December 2 in the history of the New York Rangers. December 2, 2018 was a big night for Rangers legend Vic Hadfield. It was the night that he became the third member of the famed GAG line to have his number raised to the rafters of Madison Square Garden joining Rod Gilbert and Jean Ratelle.
NHL
Blue Seat

Rangers goal breakdown: Shesterkin hurt, but Rangers hold on

The Rangers fans are holding their breath as we wait to see what the severity of Igor Shesterkin’s injury is. But the game itself wasn’t the blowout we thought it could be. The Sharks blocked about 3,000 shots, and it was Ryan Strome’s powerplay goal in the first that proved to be the game winner. Alex Georgiev made nine very clutch saves in relief of Shesterkin to preserve the win.
NHL
Buffalo News

Live coverage: New York Rangers at Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres host the New York Rangers at 7 p.m. in KeyBank Center. Read the latest news on the team, including Casey Mittelstadt's surgery, from Lance Lysowski, and Mike Harrington takes readers Inside the NHL. To see all of The News' Sabres coverage, visit buffalonews.com/sports/sabres. Follow the action on...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Staal
Person
Mats Zuccarello
Person
Patrik Nemeth
Person
Daniel Paille
Person
Tim Kerr
Person
Eddie Olczyk
Person
Tie Domi
Person
Dylan Mcilrath
Person
Olli Jokinen
Blueshirt Banter

Rangers vs Sabres: Rangers Rebound With 2-1 Win Over Buffalo Sabres

After an pretty underwhelming performance against the Colorado Avalanche, the New York Rangers righted the ship this evening with a 2-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres. The Rangers held a pretty comfortable 2-0 lead throughout a majority of the game, before the Sabres late push in the third period. Buffalo appeared to tie the game with under a minute remaining, but it was later deemed offside after a review by the situation room. Alexandar Georgiev turned in another solid performance in the crease as he turned aside 36 shots on goal.
NHL
Blueshirt Banter

Claude Giroux Is Ideal Trade Deadline Target for New York Rangers

The New York Rangers are off to an amazing start — 17-5-3, 37 points, and a .740 winning percentage — and are admittedly a bit ahead of schedule on their timeline. Making the playoffs was a goal for this year, but this team is in a position to make some noise in the spring if they make some strategic additions, especially when you consider they have someone in goal like Igor Shesterkin who can steal games. It was suggested a few days ago that the Rangers should consider going after a certain right wing from Chicago, but I have a better idea. Because the team has some obvious holes that they have the means to fix, and there’s an option that would essentially be two for the price of one, the team should seriously consider trading for Claude Giroux if he’s made available.
NHL
FanSided

Today in NYR history: Rangers play despite Pearl Harbor attack

What happened on December 7 in the history of the New York Rangers. December 7, 1941 is an infamous date in U.S. history, when 2,403 lives were lost in the Japanese sneak attack on Pearl Harbor. What’s inconceivable today is that the New York Rangers played that night, as all three NHL games went ahead as scheduled. They played the Boston Bruins at Madison Square Garden, winning 5-4. Not only did they play, but it was before a capacity crowd of 15,895.
NHL
Blueshirt Banter

Rangers vs. Blackhawks: Live from Chicago, it’s Seven in a Row

The Rangers headed to Chicago for a quick one game road trip, attempting to win their seventh game in a row even with Igor Shesterkin on the IR, and that is exactly what they were able to do. They won their seventh straight game 6-2 over the Blackhawks, featuring a 4-point night from Panarin.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Nhl Team#The Hartford Whalers
NHL

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Rangers

Mittelstadt undergoes successful surgery, no timetable for return yet established. The Buffalo Sabres will open a back-to-back slate tonight against the New York Rangers at KeyBank Center. Faceoff is at 7 p.m. with pregame coverage on MSG starting at 6:30. Rick Jeanneret will call the action with Rob Ray between...
NHL
theundefeated.com

Rangers winger Ryan Reaves discovers the history behind the family name

There is no mistaking Ryan Reaves’ toughness as one of the most feared enforcers in the National Hockey League. Neither can we deny his stance for justice in the bubble last year when the players’ protest suspended play. Those attributes, especially, make sense when considering what the New York Rangers...
NHL
Blueshirt Banter

Rangers vs Predators: Rangers Shutout 1-0 Despite Strong Game Against Predators

The New York Rangers weren’t able to break through on the scoresheet this evening as they were defeated 1-0 by Juuse Saros and the Nashville Predators. Despite a sluggish first period, the Rangers responded rather well for the final 40 minutes but just couldn’t solve the red-hot goaltender. Alexandar Georgiev appears to be getting into a rhythm after making his fourth consecutive start for the Rangers, and turned made several big saves to keep the Rangers alive in this one.
NHL
markerzone.com

LEAGUE ADMITS WRONG CALL WAS MADE ON SABRES GAME-TYING GOAL LATE IN THIRD AGAINST RANGERS (W/VIDEO)

Members of the Buffalo Sabres were ecstatic Friday night after appearing to tie up their game against the New York Rangers at 2 with under one minute left in the third. However, after a review, the goal was called off after it was ruled that Rasmus Dahlin was over the blue line when his teammates entered the offensive zone. Not many agreed with the call, including members of the broadcast team calling the game, as you can see in the Tweet below. The Sabres would lose the game 2-1 after the goal was overturned.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NewsBreak
Hockey
Country
Switzerland
buffalohockeybeat.com

Sabres lose tying goal on offside review, fall to Rangers: ‘A wave of emotion’

BUFFALO – After the gut punch, a disallowed tying goal with 56.2 seconds left, the Sabres nearly knotted it again, hitting the post before the New York Rangers staved off their late push to secure a 2-1 victory. While the Sabres ultimately lost their sixth straight game, their response...
NHL
kenosha.com

Ranger of the Week: Hannah Plockelman

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Athletics Department is committed to a balanced student-athlete experience that develops future leaders and active community members. As the only NCAA Division II member in the state of Wisconsin, we strive to live the “Life in the Balance” philosophy by promoting academic excellence, athletic success, and community engagement to ensure personal growth and development.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Rangers History Today: Reunion With Rafael Palmeiro

On this date in Texas Rangers history, the Rangers re-signed first baseman Rafael Palmeiro after moving on from Will Clark. The date was Dec. 1, 1998, and the Rangers re-acquired Palmeiro five years after the Rangers decided to move on from him and signed Clark to a five-year contract. Clark played first base for the Rangers from 1994-98. Palmeiro moved on and signed with the Baltimore Orioles, where he too signed a five-year contract.
BASEBALL
MLB Trade Rumors

Rangers to sign Kole Calhoun

The Rangers have agreed to a deal with outfielder Kole Calhoun, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports (Twitter link). Calhoun is represented by PSI Sports Management. Calhoun hit the open market after the Diamondbacks declined their $9 million club option following the season, instead paying him a $2 million buyout. Calhoun originally signed a two-year, $16 million deal with Arizona in the 2019-20 offseason and hit a strong .226/.338/.526 with 16 home runs over 228 plate appearances in 2020 before battling injuries this past year. Calhoun underwent surgeries on both his right knee and left hamstring, with that hamstring leading to another injured-list stint late in the 2021 season. All told, Calhoun had only 182 PA in 2021, and he batted just .235/.297/.373.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy