The Rangers and Their History of Disappointment with #12

The New York Rangers are off to an amazing start — 17-5-3, 37 points, and a .740 winning percentage — and are admittedly a bit ahead of schedule on their timeline. Making the playoffs was a goal for this year, but this team is in a position to make some noise in the spring if they make some strategic additions, especially when you consider they have someone in goal like Igor Shesterkin who can steal games. It was suggested a few days ago that the Rangers should consider going after a certain right wing from Chicago, but I have a better idea. Because the team has some obvious holes that they have the means to fix, and there’s an option that would essentially be two for the price of one, the team should seriously consider trading for Claude Giroux if he’s made available.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO