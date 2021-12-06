ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Fresh Bucks Welcomes HT Oaktree Market as New Retail Partner

By Aditi Kulkarni
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d6Xv3_0dFPifNV00

Fresh Bucks is excited to welcome HT Oaktree Market, located in Seattle’s Licton Springs neighborhood, as our newest Fresh Bucks retail partner. HT Oaktree is open seven days a week from 9 am – 8 pm and is located at 10008 Aurora Ave N.

Nearly 12,000 households enrolled in the Fresh Bucks program receive $40 a month to purchase fruits and vegetables at participating farmers markets, farm stands, and grocery stores. Customers can shop at farmers markets, six small grocers, and all Seattle Safeway locations. At independently-owned grocers like HT Oaktree, customers can shop for frozen, canned, and dried fruits and vegetables (without added fat, salt, or sugar) in addition to fresh produce.

Owners Mike Kee and Debbie Che are ready to welcome Fresh Bucks customers to their store. “We cater to the diverse communities in North Seattle and HT Oaktree is stocked with foods that are not commonly found in other grocery stores in the area,” said Mike Kee. “Here you can find Hawaiian yams, Chinese winter gourd, and nance along with a wide variety of canned and frozen fruits and vegetables.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WjXs3_0dFPifNV00

HT Oaktree also has grocery aisles devoted to Latino foods, Asian foods, Halal foods and European foods in addition to specialized produce.

Robyn Kumar, Fresh Bucks Program Manager, has been looking forward to the addition of HT Oaktree, “It has long been a priority to expand the Fresh Bucks retail network to increase options for culturally relevant produce. Throughout the coming year, Fresh Bucks will announce additional new retailers, where customers can redeem their Fresh Bucks benefits, including large supermarkets, small independent stores, BIPOC-owned grocers, and additional grocers that offer culturally-relevant produce items.”

Fresh Bucks customers now have the convenience of paying for their fruit and vegetable purchase with their Fresh Bucks Card or app. This new redemption model reduces the stigma customers may experience using paper vouchers at checkout. Customers can use their Fresh Bucks Card or the app linked to their account to purchase fruits and vegetables at all participating Fresh Bucks retailers. The new system also provides real-time transaction reporting and retailer reimbursement within two business days, reducing challenges for small grocers, farmers, and other businesses who accept Fresh Bucks.

Fresh Bucks is funded by Seattle’s Sweetened Beverage Tax and General Fund and operated by Seattle’s Office of Sustainability and Environment.

For questions or to learn more about Fresh Bucks, visit SeattleFreshBucks.org or reach us at Freshbucks@seattle.gov or 206-684-2489.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Seattle, Washington

(spot)Light: Jean Greagor, Senior Real Property Agent

Tell us about your role: I work with the Engineering, Environmental, Accounting, and Legal groups in City Light and external individuals, companies, nonprofits, cities, counties, the state — just about everyone! Many customers lease City Light property, or sometimes we need to acquire new property rights for different projects.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Still Essential: Free Art to Celebrate Water and Light Stewards, Grocery Workers, and More

As the second year of the pandemic comes to a close and the holidays approach, we’ve all gotten ever clearer about what is essential: the warmth of home. The simple pleasure of being able to turn on the lights, fire up the stove, and cook a delicious meal. The pandemic has taught us that predictability is a luxury — and is one that isn’t borne alone.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Office of Economic Development Launches Seattle Restored, Matching Local Small Businesses and Artists with Vacant Downtown Storefront

The Seattle Office of Economic Development is partnering with Seattle Good Business Network and Shunpike to match 25 vacant downtown Seattle storefronts with pop-up shops and art installations. These projects will benefit neighborhoods, small businesses, artists and property owners by creating vibrant and engaging streetscapes that encourage the public to visit downtown Seattle, support local businesses and support local artists—particularly Black, Indigenous, and other entrepreneurs and artists of color. This program is funded by the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (CLFR) established under the American Rescue Plan.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

AMAZON ANNOUNCES MAJOR GIFT TO HELP COMPLETE 20-ACRE WATERFRONT PARK AND RECONNECT SEATTLE TO THE SALISH SEA

Amazon’s support of Friends of Waterfront Seattle recognizes crucial role of Waterfront Park in renewing the civic and cultural life of the City of Seattle. SEATTLE (December 9, 2021)—Friends of Waterfront Seattle announced a major philanthropic gift of $5 million from Amazon to support the construction of the 20-acre Waterfront Park along Seattle’s central shoreline, which will be completed in 2024. Amazon had already provided $7 million toward construction of the park through its participation in the downtown Waterfront LID, established as part of the overall funding plan for the new park.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
Seattle, WA
Food & Drinks
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Business
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Seattle, Washington

With Increased Demand for COVID-19 Boosters, Mayor Durkan and Partners Announce Expanded Hours at Amazon South Lake Union Clinic

Following the launches of the City’s three clinics in South Lake Union, West Seattle, and Rainier Beach, Mayor Jenny A. Durkan and community partners announced extended hours for the South Lake Union clinic at the Amazon Meeting Center. Today’s announcement follows the news that the CDC is now recommending boosters for every individual age 18 and older to help protect against the Omicron variant.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

DOING BUSINESS WITH THE CITY OF SEATTLE – NOW ONLINE!

WHAT: Is your firm interested in doing business with the City of Seattle? Do you want to learn more about how City purchasing and contracting works? Join us at for our “First Fridays” online Doing Business with the City of Seattle event to meet Purchasing and Contracting staff who are part of our purchasing, consultant contracting and construction/public works teams. We will hold three sessions at once so choose the one you’re interested in!
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Best of the Month | Check out how we’re using trees, plants, and other green infrastructure to help improve the health, safety, and welfare of people (and local zoo animals!)

At the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT), we believe environmental health should be improved for future generations through sustainable transportation. One of our major goals is to address the climate crisis through a resilient and environmentally-friendly transportation system. As part of our effort to help slow the pace of climate...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supermarkets#Vouchers#Retailer#Food Drink#Fresh Bucks Welcomes#Ht Oaktree Market#Hawaiian#Chinese#Latino#Asian#Halal#European#Fresh Bucks Program#Bipoc
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Polar Bear Plunge 2022

The Polar Bear Plunge is returning in 2022 with the Polar Bear Plunge DIY Kit. Since large gatherings can still be risky, we want to make sure you have a chance to participate in this January 1st tradition and earn that “badge of courage” but in a way that keeps us all safe.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Upcoming Seattle Home Fairs

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (RSVPs are appreciated.) Learn how to prevent landslides on your property. Learn about tree rules and how we enforce our tree codes. Learn about accessory dwelling unit rules, permitting, and addressing issues. 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. (RSVPs are appreciated.) Learn how to protect your home...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

City of Seattle and Community Partners Host Home for the Holidays Events in December to Continue Downtown Recovery

SEATTLE (December 1, 2021) – Building off this summer’s highly successful “Welcome Back Weeks,” Mayor Jenny A. Durkan announced today that the City will be enlisting creative community partners to host “Home for the Holidays,” a series of holiday activations in Pioneer Square, Pacific Place, Japantown, and Chinatown-International District. In partnership with the Downtown Seattle Association, the City of Seattle’s “Welcome Back Weeks” attracted an estimated 30,000 people downtown, hired hundreds of creative workers to activate public and historic arts and culture spaces and stimulated tens of thousands of new dollars in spending at small businesses.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Seattle, Washington

Holidays at the Center Features a Festive Mix of In-Person and Virtual Events, Experiences and Activities

During this spirited and festive time at Seattle Center, venues across the grounds welcome visitors with holiday cheer, programming and decoration. Twinkling tree lights, provided by Climate Pledge Arena, line campus pathways to accompany colorful lighting on buildings and grounds, and many parts of the campus are resuming in-person events, with a delightful variety of live entertainment, live music, comedy and seasonal, family-friendly fare and more. Here is our list of things to do virtually (V) and in person (IP) this month. An “F” denotes free:
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Christmas Ships and Bonfires at the Parks Return – 2021 Schedule

The Argosy Christmas Ships are back! An annual Seattle tradition, the holiday cruises were sadly cancelled last year due to the pandemic. This year the festivities return in full glory: a parade of brightly-lighted boats will cruise from Puget Sound to Lake Union and out to Lake Washington. Stopping at pre-planned locations, the lead ship hosts an onboard chorus singing Christmas carols for neighbors and community to watch from shore.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Traveling during the holidays? Skip traffic, save time, and reduce pollution by walking, rolling, biking, or taking transit to visit family, do your holiday shopping, and get wherever else you need to go!

The holiday season is here! This year, do yourself a favor and go car-free if you can. It could save you time, stress, and reduce traffic congestion to help others travel faster, too. Plus, eliminating car trips reduces pollution and greenhouse gases. Seattle has invested in a bunch of ways...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

2021 Green Lake Pathway of Lights

Under normal circumstances Green Lake Community Center staff along with community partners would be preparing for the annual Pathway of Lights as a kickoff to the winter season. Unfortunately this year, because of challenges in enforcing public health vaccine verification requirements, we are unable to host an in-person event. The event typically draws hundreds of Seattle residents and visitors to Green Lake Park for performances and to stroll the glimmering Green Lake circuit, paths, and docks decorated with thousands of twinkling candles. Because the event does not require a ticket or set entry time, and because of the open nature of the park (there are no designated entry and exit points at Green Lake), Seattle Parks and Recreation is unable to enforce Washington State’s vaccine verification requirement for large events at this particular event and location.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Urban Native Education Alliance Youth Project 2: Winyan Voice

In celebration of Native American Heritage Month, we are hosting a series of profiles and stories to amplify and honor people, businesses, organizations, stories, and projects connected to Seattle’s Indigenous community. As part of our Native American Heritage Month series, we partnered with Urban Native Education Alliance (UNEA), a Native-led...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

As Cases Surge Across the Country, City of Seattle Prepares to Protect Against COVID-19 During Holidays

SEATTLE (November 22, 2021) – As cases surge across the country with significant outbreaks in the Midwest and Northeast, Mayor Jenny A. Durkan encouraged Seattle residents to plan ahead to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19 by getting a booster if 18+ and getting tested if they feel any symptoms or are at risk of exposure. 87.5% of residents 12+ have begun vaccinations in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Fire Supports Annual Toys for Tots at Three Drop-Off Locations

The Seattle Fire Department is collecting toys as part of the Marine Corps’ annual Toys for Tots drive. We have been part of this community giving event for more than 50 years and are pleased to be involved again this year. We know many Seattleites make it a holiday tradition to bring toys to their local fire station to benefit the Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots. While we aren’t able to receive visitors at our stations this year, Seattle Fire personnel, Seattle Fire Foundation, Marine Corps, and community volunteers will be at the following locations to collect toys. Come by and say hello!
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

798
Followers
1K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy