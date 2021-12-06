ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An American tiktoker has made millions creating Excel tutorials

Many people believe that Tik Tok is a platform where you find pure videos of teenagers doing fashion dances. Although dances have been an important part of the popularity of the social network, there is a lot of diversity of content. You can find comedy, tips, tutorials, and niche topic accounts. The key is to know which audience you are targeting in order to grow.

Kat Norton , also known as Miss Excel , took advantage of the confusion and work stress that the pandemic brought to go viral on Tik Tok. Knowing that several people were struggling with the skills required to work remotely, Miss Excel began doing tutorials on how to use the Microsoft application.

In addition to knowing how to identify a great need for content, the way she teaches it is very creative. He tries to make his tutorials as dynamic as possible, there are some videos in which he even acts and portrays real situations that happen inside the office. He already has a little over 660,000 followers on TikTok and half a million on Instagram.

@ miss.excel

## ad Want to impress your boss in the new year? This one is for the champions! Sponsored by ## Microsoft @ microsoft365

♬ original sound - Kat: Chief Excel Officer

His platform has brought him profits in addition to followers. It started offering paid courses for different types of functions in Excel, depending on what you need to learn. According to Business Insider , the influencer has made about $ 80,000 since she started monetizing through the internet.

Kat Norton shows the potential of social media to generate an income based on the knowledge you already have.

