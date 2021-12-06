PGA Tour Live to offer four feeds, more than 4,300 hours of coverage in 2022

In August, Mollie Marcoux Samaan became the ninth commissioner of the LPGA, taking over for Mike Whan after his successful 11-year stint overseeing the tour. Growing up in Ithaca, N.Y., Marcoux Samaan played golf through high school before competing on the soccer and ice hockey teams at Princeton University. Golf continued to be a part of her personal life as her professional life turned also to sports. She spent 19 years at Chelsea Piers Management, which owns and operates two sports complexes in New York and Connecticut. She went on to return to her alma mater as the school’s athletic director in 2014 before joining the LPGA Tour. After half a season in the commissioner’s post, Marcoux Samaan, 52, spoke with Golf Digest about what she’s seen thus far in the job, how she feels about the tour’s current position in the sport and where she wants the tour to go in the coming years.

