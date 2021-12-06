ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Teachers Union Demanding Action After Over 100 People In Woodlawn In Quarantine

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the past two weeks, 20...

chicago.cbslocal.com

blockclubchicago.org

Chicago Hopes To Curb Number Of Quarantined Students With Test-To-Stay Pilot

CHICAGO — CEO Pedro Martinez on Tuesday said the program will give unvaccinated students exposed to COVID-19 the option of regimented testing to stay on campus and minimize the overall number of students being quarantined. The district will first start at a yet to be named elementary school before expanding...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

As Omicron Spreads Across Midwest, Chicago Teachers Concerned Over Rising COVID Cases in Classrooms

As the highly transmissible omicron COVID-19 variant has now been confirmed found in 16 states across the country, and health experts saying saying it will likely be detected in the city "within a number of days," Chicago teachers are on are on high alert regarding the virus, and the Chicago Teachers Union is planning to address concerns in a Monday press conference.
CHICAGO, IL
KEYT

Chicago drops police union lawsuit over vaccine mandate

CHICAGO (AP) — The city of Chicago has dropped its lawsuit against the police union over a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on city employees. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Wednesday that data shows a growing number of Chicago Police Department employees are complying with the orders requiring employees to disclose their vaccine status and get the COVID-19 vaccine. However, she added that if police union leaders revive talk of a “work stoppage” over the mandate, the city will refile its complaint. Chicago sued the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 in October, accusing President John Catanzara of encouraging an “illegal strike.” The union also filed a lawsuit. Catanzara didn’t return a message seeking comment.
CHICAGO, IL
97.9 KICK FM

Explorers Find Abandoned Illinois Bank with Money Left Inside

What would you do if you were exploring an old abandoned bank and found money left inside?. Well, that is what happens to so lucky (or unlucky) explorers when they decided to search an old abandoned bak in Chicago with a HUGE vault. There is no specific location as to where in Chicago the bank is located, but as the explore searched through the massive bank, they came across and massive vault with money left inside. You can see there are a few $100 bills and a few $1 bills on the ground.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Warning to women on Chicago's South Side: Beware of carjackers with guns

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of a string of carjackings reported in December on the South Side. In each incident, a woman was approached by two males with guns as she sat inside or stood just outside her vehicle, and who demanded her keys, Chicago police said in a community alert.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

State Police: Empty CTA Bus Returning To Garage Facility Shot At On I-57

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State Police said someone shot at an empty CTA bus on I-57 between 111th and 115th Streets late Saturday. The driver was taking the bus back to a garage facility when the shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m., according to state police. While there was property damage, nobody was injured as a result of the gunfire. No offenders were in custody and state police didn’t have information on the offenders as of early Sunday morning. Lanes were reopened at about 1:31 a.m. This incident comes after demands for ramped-up safety measures for CTA employees. As CBS 2’s Marissa Parra reported, more than 100 Transit Union members and supporters organized in the streets Saturday, protesting what they call “out of control” attacks on CTA employees.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

43 Weapons, Replicas Turned Over At Gun Turn-In Event On South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A gun turn-in event brought in more than three dozen weapons, both real and replicas, in Chicago Saturday. It was “no questions asked” at the New Beginnings Church at 67th and King Drive. The Chicago Police Department and the church are working together to get guns out of the community. A $100 prepaid gift card was given for each gun turned in. For each replica there was a $10 gift card. All of the guns collected are destroyed and never returned to the streets.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Philly

Mask Mandate Still In Effect For All Philadelphia Schools, Day Cares And Early Childhood Education Settings, Health Officials Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A mask mandate is still in effect for schools, daycares and early childhood education settings in the City of Philadelphia, despite the Pennsylvania Supreme Court throwing out the statewide school mask mandate on Friday. The Philadelphia Health Department says the indoor mask mandate issued on Aug. 12 is still in force. The mandate applies to all schools, day cares and early childhood education settings in Philadelphia. “We are disappointed by the Supreme Court’s decision to end the state’s mask mandate in schools,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said. “One of the most likely reasons that Philadelphia’s rates of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

