Designing and Managing Your Plant Irrigation Reservoir

It took many Americans a heck of a lot longer to wake up to what cultures around the world have long known: Eating a diet sourced primarily from plants is better for health and the environment. But now, stocking up on plant-based foods is the norm for many (Need proof? Try counting the number of alternative milks or plant-based meat substitute products at your local grocery store) and health-conscious eaters are increasingly setting up their kitchens specifically with plant-based eating in mind. Space devoted to growing produce and herbs at home, smart technology that makes them last longer, and a commitment to composting add up to one thing: In 2022, plant-based kitchen design is on the rise.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 6 DAYS AGO