Freeport, IL

Freeport woman loses purse to pair of thieves

By WTVO
 6 days ago

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police say a 23-year-old woman was walking on S. West Avenue when two men came up to her and stole her purse.

According to police, the theft happened around 11:22 p.m. on Sunday, December 5th.

The victim was not injured in the attack, police said.

The suspects are described as two black males, 5’2″ to 5’7″, in their early twenties, wearing dark colored hooded sweatshirts.

Police ask anyone with information on the crime to call 815-235-8222.

