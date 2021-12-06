Social media threat leads to lockdown in Oak Ridge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Students at Oak Ridge High School spent most of Monday under a level three lockdown after police were notified about a reported shooting threat made on social media.

A spokesperson with the school says Oak Ridge Police will have an increased presence at the high school on Tuesday to ensure safety.

“ORPD is taking necessary precautions to continue to investigate and keep students safe during dismissal,” according to a city media release.

Under a level three lockdown, no one is permitted to enter or exit the building and all outside doors and classroom doors are locked. The class schedule inside the building continued as normal and students were released at normal time.

The Oak Ridge Police Department is investigating the threat. A police spokesperson said more information will be released as it becomes available.

This story has been updated to reflect the end of the school day.

