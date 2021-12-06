ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

Social media threat leads to lockdown in Oak Ridge

By Gregory Raucoules
WATE
WATE
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J8iBj_0dFPi5si00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Students at Oak Ridge High School spent most of Monday under a level three lockdown after police were notified about a reported shooting threat made on social media.

A spokesperson with the school says Oak Ridge Police will have an increased presence at the high school on Tuesday to ensure safety.

“ORPD is taking necessary precautions to continue to investigate and keep students safe during dismissal,” according to a city media release.

Under a level three lockdown, no one is permitted to enter or exit the building and all outside doors and classroom doors are locked. The class schedule inside the building continued as normal and students were released at normal time.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone .

The Oak Ridge Police Department is investigating the threat. A police spokesperson said more information will be released as it becomes available.

This story has been updated to reflect the end of the school day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WATE

Omicron variant detected in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department reported on Saturday, December 11 that they have detected two cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. In a press release, Dr. Michelle Taylor said, “We did expect the Omicron variant to appear in Tennessee, as it has in 19 other states. Shelby County has excellent COVID-19 testing […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Oak Ridge, TN
Sports
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Sports
Oak Ridge, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Knoxville, TN
Sports
City
Oak Ridge, TN
WATE

Knoxville diner helping teen with brain tumor by selling fried pies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A fried pie fundraiser by Alice’s Diner is helping a Knoxville teen with brain cancer. The Owners of Alice’s Diner here in Knoxville know exactly what it feels like to need help from the community. Last year, owner Melissa Kirby and her family had a devastating house fire. The community rallied […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Oak Ridge High School#Oak Ridge Police#Orpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lockdown
WATE

WATE

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy