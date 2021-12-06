ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Israel issues stricter guidelines for use of its cyber tech exports

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

JERUSALEM, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Israel said on Monday that countries interested in buying its cyber technologies would have to commit to using them to prevent only a limited list of terrorist acts and serious crimes.

The move announced by Israel's Defence Ministry was the latest step in enhancing its oversight following concern over possible abuses abroad of a hacking tool sold by Israeli firms like NSO Group.

An updated certificate to be signed by purchasing countries lists in detail what qualifies as "terrorist acts" - like attacks on people, public facilities, seizures of aircraft, the release of dangerous substances - as well as "serious crimes" referring to those that warrant imprisonment of six years or more.

"The definitions for serious crimes and terrorist acts have been sharpened in order to prevent the blurring of boundaries in this context," the Defence Ministry said.

It also spells out uses that are prohibited - like targeting people for political affiliation or applications that break that country's privacy laws - for which Israel could revoke licences and the systems be shut down.

Israel has been under pressure to rein in exports of spyware since July, when a group of international news organisations reported that NSO's Pegasus tool had been used to hack into phones of journalists, government officials and rights activists in several countries.

Those reports prompted Israel to review the cyber export policy administered by the Defence Ministry.

Last month, Israel was reported to have slashed the list of countries eligible to buy its cyber technologies. read more

NSO has denied any wrongdoing, saying it sells its tools only to governments and law enforcement agencies and has safeguards in place to prevent misuse.

Reporting by Dan Williams and Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Israel to remove security detail for Netanyahu family

An Israeli parliamentary committee voted Sunday to stop providing personal security for former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu s wife and adult sons, six months after the longtime leader was ousted from power. The decision, which goes into effect Monday, came despite pleas from Netanyahu that his family is regularly subjected to threats on their lives.Netanyahu was unseated from the prime minister's office in June after a constellation of political parties united in their opposition to him succeeded in forming a government without his long-ruling Likud party. The one-time leader, who served as prime minister for 12 consecutive years, is...
MIDDLE EAST
Cleveland Jewish News

How Israel became a global cyber powerhouse

It is not by chance that 40 percent of all private cyber investments in the world are in Israeli companies, and that a third of the world’s unicorn cyber companies—private startups worth at least $1 billion—are Israeli. “Cybermania: How Israel Became a Global Powerhouse in an Arena That Shapes the...
MIDDLE EAST
spectrumnews1.com

Israel halts controversial tech to track omicron variant

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel said Thursday it was halting the use of a controversial phone tracking technology to trace possible cases of the new coronavirus variant, days after it was authorized as an emergency measure. Earlier this week, the government announced a package of emergency measures to contain the new...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

Fearing misuse, Israel tightens supervision of cyber exports

Israel's Defense Ministry on Monday announced that it was tightening supervision over cyber exports — a move that follows a series of scandals involving Israeli spyware company NSO Group The ministry said the countries purchasing Israeli cyber technology would have to sign a declaration pledging to use the products “for the investigation and prevention of terrorist acts and serious crimes only.”It said countries that violate the terms of use could be subject to sanctions, “including limiting the cyber system and/or disconnecting it.”The announcement made no mention of NSO. But it came just days after it was revealed that 11...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyberattack#Tech#Israeli#Nso Group#The Defence Ministry
The Jewish Press

Israeli Defense Ministry Tightens Export of Cyber Exports

The Israeli Defense Ministry’s Defense Export Controls Agency (DECA) tightened the control of cyber exports on Monday, issuing an updated version of its “End User Declaration.”. A state interested in acquiring a cyber or intelligence system is required to sign the declaration as a condition for issuing an export license.
MILITARY
AFP

Israel lays down law on cyber exports, after Pegasus spy scandal

Israel laid down the law Monday on the use by foreign governments of its cyber exports, after the private Israeli developer of Pegasus spyware became engulfed in scandal abroad. Smartphones infected with Pegasus spyware developed by the private Israeli firm NSO Group are essentially turned into pocket spying devices. 
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Shore News Network

Lithuania says Chinese customs is blocking its exports

VILNIUS (Reuters) -China has imposed a customs block on Lithuanian exports, a Lithuanian trade body said on Friday, amid a deepening spat between Beijing and Vilnius about the Baltic state’s decision to allow Taiwan to open a de facto embassy. China downgraded its diplomatic ties with the Baltic state and...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Saudi activist sues 3 former U.S. officials over hacking

Loujain al-Hathloul a prominent Saudi political activist who pushed to end a ban on women driving in her country, is suing three former U.S. intelligence and military officials she says helped hack her cellphone so a foreign government could spy on her before she was imprisoned and tortured.The nonprofit Electronic Frontier Foundation announced Thursday that it had filed a lawsuit in U.S. federal court on al-Hathloul's behalf against former U.S. officials Marc Baier, Ryan Adams and Daniel Gericke, as well as a cybersecurity company called DarkMatter that has contracted with the United Arab Emirates. In the lawsuit, al-Hathloul...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Iran critical of European countries' stance on nuclear deal

DUBAI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Iran said on Sunday that European countries had failed to offer constructive proposals to help to revive a 2015 nuclear deal, after Britain said there was still time for Tehran to save it but that this was the last chance. Talks have resumed in Vienna...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

G7 foreign ministers meet with Russia, China, Iran on agenda

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are gathering for a weekend in Liverpool, with the British hosts seeking elusive unity to ease growing tensions with Russia China and Iran U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is due to greet U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other G-7 counterparts Friday evening ahead of two days of talks in the northwest England port city famed for its youthful energy, its soccer teams and The Beatles.Concerns about Russia’s troop build-up near Ukraine, China’s muscle-flexing in the Indo-Pacific and lagging efforts to vaccinate the world against the coronavirus are...
WORLD
Fortune

The U.S. is fighting over vaccine mandates, but most workers support strong COVID-19 measures

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As U.S. politicians continue to battle over whether businesses can impose COVID-19 vaccine mandates on their workforce, employees across the world seem to have already settled the issue: On average, most support mandates—in some places, in overwhelming numbers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

US sanctions hit China, Myanmar, others over human rights

The U.S. government announced financial sanctions and other restrictions Friday on 15 people and 10 entities in China Myanmar North Korea and Bangladesh to coincide with International Human Rights Day.The actions announced by the Treasury Department also included investment restrictions on a Chinese company connected to the mass government surveillance operations in China. The sanctions are intended to freeze the targeted people and entities out of the global financial system.“On International Human Rights Day, Treasury is using its tools to expose and hold accountable perpetrators of serious human rights abuse,” Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo...
FOREIGN POLICY
realcleardefense.com

How Powerful Is China’s Military?

Editor’s Note: Having distilled the 2021 China Military Power Report (CMPR)’s key findings into a six-page summary last week, Dr. Andrew S. Erickson now offers his big-picture conclusions and recommendations. Q: What’s the biggest revelation from this year’s CMPR?. A: New projections concerning PRC nuclear weapons buildup are clearly the...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

245K+
Followers
252K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy