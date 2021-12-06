Evacuations lifted for Miner’s Candle Fire near Idaho Springs
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office said all evacuations for the Miner’s Candle Wildfire are being lifted Monday. The fire prompted evacuations on Sunday.
The fire originated at a home outside of Idaho Springs, according to first responders. So far, two buildings and four out buildings have burned. No reported injuries have come in as of Monday morning.
You can watch a news conference with Clear Creek Sheriff Rick Albers on FOX31 NOW in the player above.Firefighters keep Colorado drought in mind as multiple fires spark Sunday
Albers said the fire burned around 15 acres and was 50% contained. They hope to have 100% containment later on Tuesday.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.
Comments / 0