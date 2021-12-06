Evacuations lifted for Miner’s Candle Fire near Idaho Springs

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office said all evacuations for the Miner’s Candle Wildfire are being lifted Monday. The fire prompted evacuations on Sunday.

The fire originated at a home outside of Idaho Springs, according to first responders. So far, two buildings and four out buildings have burned. No reported injuries have come in as of Monday morning.

Albers said the fire burned around 15 acres and was 50% contained. They hope to have 100% containment later on Tuesday.

Albers said the fire burned around 15 acres and was 50% contained. They hope to have 100% containment later on Tuesday.

