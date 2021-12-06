ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State vs. Utah 2022 Rose Bowl: Where to buy tickets and how much they cost

By Deb Kiner
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The New Year’s Day 2022 Rose Bowl will see the No. 7-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes take on the 10th-ranked Utah Utes. The game will...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Ohio State Buckeyes suffer massive blow

As if losing to their arch-rival Michigan Wolverines wasn’t enough, the Ohio State Buckeyes suffered another massive setback today. Prized 5 star quarterback Quinn Ewers is entering the transfer portal, and is reportedly considering three schools in the Lone Star State as his next destination:. Ewers was widely regarded as...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Postgame Video Of Alabama Cheerleader Is Going Viral

A postgame video of an Alabama football cheerleader went viral on social media following the Crimson Tide’s win over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. However, the people in the video were incorrectly identified. Initially, fans speculated that the man in the video was Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding. However,...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals the exact reason Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
NOTRE DAME, IN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly, LSU get turned down by offensive coordinator, per report

Brian Kelly will have to look elsewhere for LSU’s next offensive coordinator, per Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. Kelly had targeted Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to follow him to Baton Rouge; however, Rees has turned down the opportunity, according to Dellenger. “Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees is remaining at...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Pasadena, CA
Football
City
California, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Cable, OH
Local
California Football
City
Pasadena, CA
Pasadena, CA
Sports
State
Utah State
Local
California Sports
FanSided

Michigan Football: Jim Harbaugh was robbed of Big Ten Coach of the Year

If you’re a Michigan football fan right now, you have to be on cloud-nine with everything that has happened lately with the football team. The football team thoroughly dominated and broke the will of Ohio State. Michigan ran for almost 300 yards on OSU and also threw for over 200 total yards. They won 42-27 (in a game that wasn’t even that close to be honest).
MICHIGAN STATE
Roll 'Bama Roll

Brian Kelly is going to be a disaster at LSU

Since Nick Saban arrived at Alabama, LSU has been the school that provided the greatest threat to Alabama’s dominance in the SEC West. Yes, the Tide had an eight game winning streak in the series beginning January 9, 2012, but many of those games were hard fought, physical contests. Once it was announced that Ed Orgeron would be stepping down after the season, there was a keen interest among Alabama fans about who AD Scott Woodward would land.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rose Bowl#Espn#Stubhub#American Football#Utah Utes#Fubotv#Hulu Live Tv
The Spun

Anonymous Oklahoma Football Player Has A Telling Admission

An anonymous Oklahoma Sooners football player has a telling admission on the news of Lincoln Riley leaving for USC. Sunday afternoon, Riley shocked the college football world, when he agreed to leave Oklahoma for Southern California. “My time at OU has included some of the most special years of my...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Will Muschamp News

Will Muschamp is reportedly getting a promotion. Georgia’s football program confirmed on Saturday that defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is leaving the program to take over as head coach at Oregon. Lanning was first mentioned for the Oregon job on Friday. He’s since confirmed the news and will be leaving...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young inks new NIL deal

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young added a new NIL deal to his growing list, and this time it involves food. The Crimson Tide star announced he has partnered with Subway, and he now has his own sub. “The Tuscaloosa” is composed of steak, bacon, Monterey cheddar cheese and chipotle sauce. “A...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Linebacker Enters Transfer Portal

Alabama linebacker Jackson Bratton is entering the transfer portal according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports. Bratton is a former 4-star recruit out of Muscle Shoals High School in the class of 2020. Bratton has not appeared in any games for the Crimson Tide in his two seasons of college...
ALABAMA STATE
thecomeback.com

Former Notre Dame QB has blunt reaction to Brian Kelly news

There was a seismic shift in the college football landscape on Monday night when it was reported that Brian Kelly would leave Notre Dame after ten seasons to become the head coach of the LSU Tigers. When word leaked of the contract numbers, it became pretty obvious why Kelly decided...
NOTRE DAME, IN
The Spun

5-Star Quarterback Recruit Has Big Brian Kelly Prediction

Brian Kelly took the LSU job less than 24 hours ago. The aspirations are already sky-high. Walker Howard, a five-star quarterback committed to LSU, is amped up about the Kelly hire. In fact, he thinks it’s only a matter of time before the Tigers win another championship. Howard told a...
NFL
1130 AM: The Tiger

Could A Former Heisman Favorite Transfer Into LSU

The LSU football team has their new Head Coach with Brian Kelly, which means there could be a lot of other "new" parts of the program too. There are a ton of reports surfacing that Kelly is trying to bring his Offensive and Defensive Coordinators along with him to Baton Rouge. But it might not just be a coaching staff that Kelly looks to turnover quickly.
NFL
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
124K+
Followers
53K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy