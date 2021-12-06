ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Colts' Frank Reich: 'Kenny Moore is a Pro Bowler player'

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46vAbe_0dFPgqUA00

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore has been one of the most underrated players across the entire league since his emergence in 2018 as a playmaker in the secondary.

Moore once again put that on display in the 31-0 blowout win over the Houston Texans in Week 13 when he came away with an interception and a forced fumble on the first two drives of the game.

In speaking to the media following the game Sunday, head coach Frank Reich wasn’t holding back on what type of player they have leading the secondary.

“Yeah, I mean, I think Kenny Moore is a Pro Bowl player. I really do. I just think he’s a difference maker. We think he’s the best nickel in the league,” Reich said. “He’s a great corner when he’s playing corner, and when he’s playing nickel, he’s great. He just understands the game, he makes plays and he’s consistent.”

Moore had a whale of a game on Sunday. He was targeted six times for some reason but quickly reminded Tyrod Taylor and Davis Mills why that was a poor idea. He allowed just two receptions for 17 yards while adding a pass breakup and a 2.8 passer rating, per Pro Football Focus.

His season grades are even better. On 90 targets this season, Moore is allowing just an 80.6 passer rating in coverage to go along with his team-high four interceptions.

For Moore, being selected to the Pro Bowl would be a huge honor, especially since he’s never been selected.

“Everything and I think that’s for anybody that haven’t been on that platform before,” Moore said Sunday. “I think it’ll be pretty emotional for me in where I come from and starting in high school and going Division II and just beating all the odds.”

Moore is arguably the best slot corner in the game right now and has been in the conversation over the last few seasons. We’ll see if he winds up getting into the Pro Bowl, but his play is certainly deserving of it regardless.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Colts Player’s Comment About Tom Brady Is Going Viral

Tom Brady has proven that he’s the only quarterback who can give Father Time a run for his money. Despite being 44 years old, the seven-time Super Bowl champion continues to play at an MVP level. On Sunday, Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Indianapolis Colts in...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts rule no players out for Week 12 vs. Buccaneers

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich told the media Friday that no players will be ruled out ahead of the Week 12 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With a short injury report this week, there was really only one player in question. That was left guard Quenton Nelson, who re-aggravated his ankle injury in Week 11 and had practiced the first two days of the week.
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers: Most underrated player in win versus Colts

The Buccaneers are more than happy to have Scotty Miller back. Zero catches for zero yards may make it seem like Scotty Miller didn’t have a hand in the win for the Buccaneers today, but his return couldn’t have come at a better time. Miller has always been the type...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Reich
Person
Kenny Moore
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' player of the game vs. Bucs: TE Jack Doyle

In a roller coaster of an afternoon, the Indianapolis Colts (6-6) drop a heartbreaker to the Super Bowl champs in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3). The 38-31 final came down to the final seconds, and while Indy struggled in parts of this game, it was tight end Jack Doyle who was a consistent force on offense in this one.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Colts Worked Out Five Players

The Indianapolis Colts have brought five free agents in for workouts, according to Aaron Wilson. Sloter, 27, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Colorado back in 2017. He was set to make base salaries of $465,000 and $555,000 over the first two years of the contract when the Broncos cut him loose.
NFL
Stampede Blue

Colts Madden-style player ratings — Week 12

The Madden ratings series is back for a 2nd season!!! In this series on Stampede Blue, I’m going to break down each player on a 50-100 Madden-style scale each week to help identify and illustrate which players are the best and most valuable players on the team. Please take note that these are current values and don’t take into account the value or future potential (or regression) of a player. Here is a breakdown of the tiers:
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Frank Reich said about Jonathan Taylor's usage vs. Bucs

During Sunday’s 38-31 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was a stretch during the third quarter when the Indianapolis Colts threw the ball 26 consecutive times. With the run game getting nowhere during the first half averaging 3.1 yards per carry against stacked box after stacked box, the Colts rolled with the air attack that helped get them 24 points in the first half. Then it got to the point where fans and media noticed that running back Jonathan Taylor hadn’t gotten a carry for an entire quarter.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#Texans#American Football#Pro Bowler#Pro Football Focus#Division Ii
elitesportsny.com

The Top Bucs vs. Colts Player Props Picks

Suddenly, Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts cannot be stopped. However, the league’s leading rusher and scorer will get an immense test here as he squares off against the NFL’s best run-stopping unit, a Tampa Bay group that has been the toughest against the rush for several years now. This game is of paramount importance to both teams’ playoff aspirations and will be littered with interesting individual matchups.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Indianapolis Colts

Hard Knocks In Season Episode 3 Recap: Kenny Moore II's Impact On The Community Shines As Colts Face Off With Tom Brady

One of the coolest parts of the first in-season series of "Hard Knocks" is how NFL Films balances game preparation and gameday against the backdrop of the personal lives of players and coaches. Episode 1 took us into the Wentz and Leonard households. Episode 2 showcased Frank Reich's time in Buffalo and Grover Stewart's legendary wings.
NFL
1075thefan.com

Did Frank Reich Cost the Colts a Win By Abandoning Jonathan Taylor?

Indianapolis – The Colts fell to 6-6 after blowing their 3rd double digit lead of the season in a 38-31 loss to the defending Super Bowl Champs Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. A lot of fans have pointed to the decision in the 3rd quarter to not have the NFL’s leading rusher Jonathan Taylor register a carry as the reason for the loss. On his show Monday JMV didn’t name that as the #1 reason for the loss, but said it was absolutely inexcusable:
NFL
thefocus.news

What was Kenny Moore II's tribute to Tom Brady after Colts fall to Buccaneers?

What was Kenny Moore II’s tribute to Tom Brady after the Colts fell to the Buccaneers on Sunday night?. Tom Brady is widely recognised as the GOAT, and has inspired many budding football players over his 20-year career. Brady is a 7x Super Bowl champion and looking to repeat once...
NFL
WTVW

Frank Reich has open-door policy with players, and Quenton Nelson knocked

INDIANAPOLIS – It was less than 2 minutes of Wednesday’s Episode 3 of HBO’s “Hard Knocks,’’ but it was impossible to ignore. There was Frank Reich on the sidelines, arms crossed. His Indianapolis Colts had just suffered a fourth turnover – Nyheim Hines’ muffed punt – and Tom Brady was back in business early in the fourth quarter Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
NFL
1075thefan.com

Kenny Moore Again Showing He Deserves Pro Bowl Consideration

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s been an annual plea from those that watch the Colts on a routine basis—Kenny Moore deserves Pro Bowl consideration. If you watched the first three drives on Sunday, you know why. Kenny Moore gave the Texans no hope on Sunday, forcing two first-quarter turnovers to break any...
NFL
Greensburg Daily News

Colts Notebook: Moore garnering Pro Bowl support

INDIANAPOLIS — Kenny Moore II’s Pro Bowl campaign kicked into full swing Sunday. The Indianapolis Colts cornerback did his part with an interception and forced fumble on the first two defensive possessions of a 31-0 victory against the Houston Texans. Then his teammates took over. Twitter was filled with messages...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

48K+
Followers
99K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy