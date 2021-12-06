Adrie van der Poel predicted Van Aert’s successful cyclo-cross debut after spying on his Strava data

Maghalie Rochette (Specialized-Feedback Sports) will not be among the Canadians heading to the Pan American Cyclo-cross Championships in Garland, Texas this weekend. The two-time elite champion would have been among the favourites if she were to attend, particularly after placing second in the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Besançon, but with calendar clashes in Europe the rider made the tough decision to miss out on a chance to retain the jersey.

CYCLING ・ 8 DAYS AGO