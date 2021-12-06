ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford Kuga Hybrid review: the diesel Kuga is no more – but this hybrid version is even better

By Alex Robbins,
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiesel is dead. At least, it is at Ford; recently, it killed off the diesel engine options in the majority of its range and now the cull has reached the Kuga too, leaving the Focus as the only diesel Ford you can still buy in the UK. The replacement,...

thedrive

Watch the FWD Ford Maverick Hybrid Haul 1,300 Pounds of Logs in the Bed

For anyone doubting the FWD, unibody pickup—here's your proof. I've said it here multiple times and I'll say it again: The Ford Maverick is a gosh darn good truck. It's not going to tow as much as an F-150 or even a Ranger, mainly because it was never meant to. It's a unibody, front-wheel-drive pickup that champions fuel economy and maneuverability over traditional truck stats, and it's better for it. Still, even with the Maverick hybrid netting 42 mpg or so in the city, don't think it can't put in the work when needed.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid Production Came to a Screeching Halt

We’re sorry to provide bad news. If you want the 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid, you might have to wait. The Ford Maverick Hybrid could be unavailable to order until next summer. But maybe you’ll be happy with the gas-powered model instead. The 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid is out of equipment.
CARS
Motor1.com

1947 Dodge Power Wagon Restomod Blends Classic Looks And Modern Power

The latest creation from Legacy Classic Trucks is this 1947 Dodge Power Wagon restomod. It's even for sale if you can come up with the $400,000 asking price. The truck retains the classic look of the original but has overhauled mechanicals. Under the hood, there's a Cummins 4BT 3.9-liter four-cylinder diesel, and Legacy Classic Trucks tunes the mill by adding a compound-turbocharging setup and higher-flowing fuel injectors. This results in an output of 250 horsepower (187 kilowatts) and 600 pound-feet (814 Newton-meters) of torque.
BUYING CARS
MySanAntonio

Kia’s funky Soul small crossover returns for 2022, starts at $19,190

Kia’s popular Soul subcompact crossover entered its third generation just two years ago, keeping its unique, funky exterior, but getting most everything else underneath updated. For 2022, the normally aspirated and optionally turbocharged Soul is available in six trim levels – LX 2.0 ($19,190, plus $1,175 freight), S 2.0...
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Secret Behind The New 2022 Toyota Tundra’s “Diesel-Like” Hybrid Engine

The new 2022 Toyota Tundra ushers in the full-size truck’s third generation. The top-trim Tundra engine is a powerful hybrid drivetrain: the iFORCE MAX. MotorTrend tested the new 2022 Tundra TRD Pro. The team was impressed by its low RPM power. MotorTrend wrote that Toyota had achieved the coveted “diesel-like” flat torque curve. Here’s how its engineers did it.
CARS
cyclingweekly.com

Kinesis Lyfe Equipped Electric Hybrid Bike review

Kinesis Lyfe Equipped Electric Hybrid Bike 2021 deals. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Whilst I’ve a garage full of race-ready road bikes, there are instances where I simply want to get from A to B, ideally with as little physical exertion as possible - and an electric bike like the Lyfe Equipped is built for exactly that job. Now, pedalling a bike is never going to be as low intensity as walking - electric bikes do not do all of the work for you and if you are looking to get fit via using one, you absolutely will. The added motor just takes the sting out of the hills.
BICYCLES
topgear.com

BMW 545e xDrive M Sport review: 389bhp hybrid tested

The big brother to the plug-in hybrid, tax evad…sorry, tax ‘efficient’ four-cylinder BMW 530e. So it’s a load of 5 Series saloon goodness, this time with a 3.0-litre turbocharged six-cylinder and the same 107bhp electric motor wedged between it and the eight-speed automatic gearbox. Total outputs are 389bhp and 443lb ft of torque, which adds up to a sub five second 0-62mph time and the usual BMW 155mph limiter. But amongst all the go-faster good news is - depending on specification, because electric capable cars are sensitive to that sort of thing - 39-50g/km of CO2 and 128 -166mpg. Which you won’t get in real life, because physics doesn’t work that way. Still, there’s a possible 33 miles of pure electric running on offer, but… see previous sentence.
CARS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

What are the mileage rates for petrol, diesel, hybrid and electric cars?

HMRC sets specific rates for drivers to claim back the cost of business journeys. Here’s how it all works. It's vital to closely watch advisory fuel rates. Here's why. If you’re driving a company car (or van), then the latest advisory fuel rates (AFRs) are what you need to keep an eye on. Refreshed every three months to reflect shifting prices at the pump, they set a per-mile rate for reclaiming fuel expenses if you’re out on business. Employers can also use them to claim back fuel for private mileage – for example, if drivers are using a fuel card.
TRAFFIC
Green Car Reports

2023 Kia Niro: EV, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid versions return in redesigned model

Kia has provided a first look at a redesigned, second-generation Niro, plus a nod that this sustainability-focused crossover will again be offered in hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric versions starting next year. The company hasn’t provided any update on which of these models are U.S.-bound—or even how the Niro’s...
CARS
Fox News

Test drive: 2022 Ford Maverick hybrid

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MARKETS
Carscoops

Let’s See Just How Rugged The Ford Maverick Hybrid Is

The Ford Maverick may be a small truck but this review confirms that it is surprisingly rugged and more capable than one may expect. Eager to see what the new Maverick is made of, The Fast Lane Truck got the keys to a hybrid variant and headed out onto a trail keen to load it up with logs, testing out its hauling capacity and also seeing how its front-wheel drive system performs when the going gets tough.
CARS
Ellsworth American

On the Road Review: Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid

Earlier this year, a top-of-the-line Calligraphy-trimmed Santa Fe visited. Eight months later we drive the new hybrid model in Limited trim, while Hyundai adds two more models in the coming months — a plug-in hybrid Santa Fe (with up to 31 miles of electric-only operation) as well as a new off-road themed XRT trim.
CARS
Carscoops

Ford Won’t Be Accepting New Maverick Hybrid Orders Until Summer 2022

Ford has stopped taking orders for the Maverick Hybrid and won’t accept new ones until summer 2022, according to a new report. The new Ford Maverick has hit the market with a lot of fanfare and the Hybrid variant is proving particularly popular. In mid-November, a forum member at the Maverick Truck Club revealed that a Ford representative had informed them that order books were closed for the 2022 Maverick Hybrid on November 15 and that new orders will not be accepted until the 2023 model launches next year.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Shipping Has Started But Reservations Full for 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid

Reservation holders of the 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid compact pickup truck, some becoming anxious about the status of their long-awaited, often delayed builds, could use some good news right about now. Luckily, it seems a hopeful update has arrived right in time for the Christmas season. The message is short and sweet: the hybrid Maverick compact pickup truck has started shipping to dealerships, all according to plan. May the deliveries commence! They're coming, and they're coming in hot!
CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid Officially Sold Out Until 2023 Model Year

Back in October, FoMoCo revealed that the incredibly fuel-efficient 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid was nearly sold out, and that the automaker expected that particular model to be completely spoken for by early November. It took a little longer than expected, but now, it appears that the 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid is in fact sold out, according to a bulletin that was recently sent to Ford dealers. Customers that want a Maverick Hybrid will now have to wait until next summer to order a 2023 model.
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2021 Gray Ford Escape SE Hybrid

Carbonized Gray Metallic 2021 Ford Escape SE Hybrid AWD eCVT 2.5L iVCT 2.5L iVCT, eCVT, AWD. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE. Price includes: $500 - 4Q Retail Bonus Cash. Exp. 01/03/2022.
RETAIL
GeekyGadgets

Mazda2 Hybrid launching in Europe

Mazda has announced that they are launching a new hybrid car in Europe next year, the Mazda2 Hybrid, and the car will launch next spring. The Mazda2 Hybrid is actually based on the Toyota Yaris and the car will be built by Toyota for Mazda, more details are below. The...
CARS

