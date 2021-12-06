ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Jude Bellingham under investigation by German FA for referee comments

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v4DAv_0dFPfjW600

Jude Bellingham is under investigation by the German Football Association for his comments about the referee after Borussia Dortmund’s defeat to Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Referee Felix Zwayer turned down Dortmund’s appeals for a penalty and later awarded Bayern a spot-kick after Mats Hummels was deemed to have handled in the area.

Emotions ran high at the end of ‘Der Klassiker’, which Bayern won 3-2, and Dortmund midfielder Bellingham, 18, questioned the appointment of Zwayer, who was banned for six months in 2005 for his part in a match-fixing scandal.

A statement on the German FA’s official website said: “The control committee of the German Football Association (DFB) has initiated an investigation against Jude Bellingham.

You are giving a referee who has already fixed matches before the biggest game in Germany. What do you expect?

Jude Bellingham

“After the Bundesliga match against Bayern Munich on Saturday, the Borussia Dortmund player said in a TV interview about referee Felix Zwayer: ‘You are giving a referee who has already fixed matches before the biggest game in Germany. What do you expect?’

“As a first step, Bellingham was written to by the DFB control committee and asked to comment on his statement as soon as possible.

“After the opinion has been submitted and evaluated, the control committee will decide on the further progress of the procedure.”

Bellingham’s comments are also reportedly being investigated by German police.

Robert Lewandowski converted Bayern’s 77th-minute penalty to clinch them a 3-2 win at Signal Iduna Park, which lifted them four points clear of Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Working class hero Jude Bellingham gets real love from Dortmund

The slogan of Borussia Dortmund is “Echte Liebe”, which means “real love”. These days, however, it conjures up mixed emotions among Dortmund fans. For many it is a nostalgic throwback to the club’s heyday under Jürgen Klopp, when the phrase first became popularised. For others it is little more than an empty marketing jingle, a hashtag, a symbol of how a club built on working-class passion has begun to take on an increasingly corporate character.
SOCCER
Sporting News

Dortmund's Jude Bellingham criticizes referee vs. Bayern, citing match-fixing past

Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham launched a furious attack on referee Felix Zwayer following his side's 3-2 defeat to Bayern Munich, suggesting that an official with a past involving match-fixing should not be anywhere near the Bundesliga's showpiece fixture. A late Robert Lewandowski penalty finally settled the match in Bayern's...
UEFA
ESPN

Dortmund's Jude Bellingham handed €40,000 fine for referee outburst after Bayern defeat

The German Football Association (DFB) has fined Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham €40,000 ($45,008) for unsportsmanlike conduct after he criticised referee Felix Zwayer following Saturday's Bundesliga defeat by Bayern Munich. Zwayer turned down Dortmund's appeals for a penalty before awarding one to Bayern following a Mats Hummels handball. Robert Lewandowski...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mats Hummels
Person
Jude Bellingham
Person
Robert Lewandowski
buffalonynews.net

Dortmund's Jude Bellingham fined 40,000 euros for 'match-fixing' remark against referee

Berlin [Germany], December 7 (ANI): Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellinghamon Tuesday has been handed a EUR40,000 fine by the German Football Association (DFB) after his "match-fixing" remarks against the referee Felix Zwayer, after his team 3-2 defeat by Bayern Munich. However, the 18-year-old England international has avoided a ban, for voicing...
SOCCER
The Independent

Zlatan Ibrahimovic joins ‘300 Club’ with landmark goal as Milan draw at Udinese

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a landmark goal in stoppage time to snatch a point for Serie A leaders AC Milan at Udinese.The Swedish frontman joined Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in hitting 300 goals in Europe’s top five leagues.Udinese were on the verge of a shock win after taking the lead through a breakaway goal from Portuguese forward Beto.But Ibrahimovic secured a 1-1 draw with a typically acrobatic finish to join a select band of forwards in the ‘300 Club’.⏱️ 90+2' GOOOAAAALLLLLLLL! An acrobatic finish from @Ibra_official and we're level! 🙌#UdineseMilan 1-1 #SempreMilan @EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/jr6M3lnQ9g— AC Milan (@acmilan) December 11, 2021Udinese...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#German Police#German Fa#Borussia Dortmund#Bayern Munich#Hummels#Dfb#The Dfb Control Committee
fearthewall.com

The Daily Bee: Jude Bellingham in Training, a Possibility for Der Klassiker

Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday/Der Klassiker Eve. Jude Bellingham is a special player. The Guardian recently did an excellent piece on how he’s been able win over the BVB fanbase in such a short period of time, that also explained how he’s become such a complete midfielder at such a young age. It’s needless to say that if Borussia Dortmund are going to have a fighting chance against Bayern Munich on Saturday, they’re going to need Jude Bellingham in the squad.
SOCCER
SPORTbible

​Jude Bellingham Hits Out At Referee Who Has ‘Match-Fixed Before’ In Sensational Interview

Jude Bellingham has torn into the referee after he awarded a controversial penalty that helped Bayern Munich win Der Klassiker 3-2 against Bellignham's Borussia Dortmund. The hosts inside Signal Iduna Park went ahead in the fifth minute through Julian Brandt, but the questionable 77th-minute penalty decision allowed Robert Lewandowski to score the winner from the spot in a 3-2 victory.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Football rumours: Liverpool in pole position for Jude Bellingham

The Daily Mirror reports Liverpool are leading the charge for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. A wealth of clubs have thrown their hat in the ring for the 18-year-old, including rivals Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City, but Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is believed to have identified Bellingham as the key to bolstering his midfield and is not put off by the teenager’s potential £90m price tag.
MLS
The Independent

Chelsea Women's star Sam Kerr knocks male pitch invader to the ground

Chelsea Women’s star Sam Kerr body-checked a male pitch invader during her side’s 0-0 draw with Juventus in the Women’s Champions League on Wednesday night. Footage from the crowd shows supporters booing as the man makes his way around the pitch, with his phone in hand. As...
SOCCER
NBC Sports

Transfer news: Jude Bellingham to Liverpool

Transfer news is starting to ramp up as we head towards the January transfer window and Jude Bellingham to Liverpool is an intriguing report. Bellingham, 18, recently finished as the runner-up in the prestigious Golden Boy award, as the Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder is having an incredible season in the Bundesliga. He has scored three goals and added eight assists so far in all competitions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Norwich vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 13th goal of the season helped Manchester United close in on the Premier League’s top four with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Norwich.The Portugal international scored a penalty with quarter of an hour left in Norfolk to give Ralf Rangnick a second victory since his arrival and extend the Red Devils’ unbeaten run to six games following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking.It was harsh on Norwich who had their chances and pushed the visitors hard but remain bottom while United are level on points with fourth-placed West Ham.Follow all the latest reaction from the Premier League action of the day below: Read More Manchester United should not convince Paul Pogba to stay if he wants to leave, says Ralf RangnickNorwich ‘holding their breath’ over Covid test results ahead of Manchester United clashWho can Manchester United get in next round of Champions League? Potential last-16 opponents for Ralf Rangnick’s team
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

375K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy