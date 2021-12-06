Tanner Bailey, Alabama 4-star quarterback, decommits from Oregon Ducks

EUGENE — Dan Lanning is Oregon’s next head coach. One of the top assistant coaches in the country, Lanning has been on the rise in college football over the last five years. His journey to becoming head coach for the Ducks hasn’t come without risk and work. Here...
It may prove that Dan Lanning becomes the next football coach at the University of Oregon, but I’m being told by sources close to the hiring process to pump the brakes on that front. “He’s not currently the guy,” said one source with direct knowledge of the search....
It was 2 o’clock -- straight up -- on Saturday when University of Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens sent a mass text message to Ducks’ football players. “Good afternoon...” Mullens began. The AD informed players that he’s handing the keys to the UO football empire to Dan...
EUGENE — Bennett Williams will be back at Oregon is 2022. Williams, a fifth-year junior, intends to return to play for the Ducks in 2022, a source told The Oregonian/OregonLive. He had 20 tackles and three interceptions during the first four games of the season but has missed the...
Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, one of the top young assistants in the country, is a candidate to be the next head coach of the Oregon Ducks but his reported hiring is premature, at best, according to a UO source with knowledge of the matter. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Lanning,...
EUGENE — Hours after hiring Dan Lanning to be Oregon’s next head coach Ducks athletic director Rob Mullens spoke directly to fans about their new head coach. “His track record of success, he’s got an incredible work ethic, just about in every phase of importance of leadership and then when you get a chance to talk to him he just exudes energy,” Mullens said shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday to an audience of over 600 listeners on the Oregon fan-led Twitter spaces, a live group chat feature on the social media app. “Obviously we do deep dives on background checks and talking to people and everywhere we turned it was, ‘what a wonderful human being.’ He values the student-athlete experience, the relationships and then obviously you can look at the historic defenses that he’s been a part of and see what kind of coach he is.”
EUGENE — Oregon can even its record against the Big West this season if it can beat Long Beach State, the low-major conference’s top team. The Ducks (4-3) eked out a win at Portland last weekend to snap a three-game losing skid that included a loss to UC Davis. Long Beach State (7-0) will be a legitimate test for Oregon this afternoon (2 p.m.) at Matthew Knight Arena.
WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. — Talia von Oelhoffen had 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Taylor Jones scored 13 and No. 23 Oregon State beat Monmouth 72-58 on Friday night. Von Oelhoffen had 12 points, five rebounds and four assists in the first half to help Oregon State...
A pent-up urge for postseason action will help Oregon State fulfill its financial commitment for LA Bowl tickets. The school is committed to buy 5,700 tickets to the Dec. 18 bowl game against Utah State at SoFi Stadium. Sara Elcano, OSU’s interim deputy athletic director, said the school is “on pace to meet our financial responsibility.”
2020-21 record: 8-8 All-league players departed: G Diego Arredondo, G Tyler Mead. Players to watch: G Alex Evans, G Kellan Oakes, C Jacob Strand, F Dominic Pepper, W Payton Meyers. Outlook: Led by the 6-3 Evans, a first-team All-League selection last season, the Cougars will field their biggest team in...
