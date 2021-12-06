ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Tanner Bailey, Alabama 4-star quarterback, decommits from Oregon Ducks

By Andrew Nemec
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 6 days ago
Entering the week, the Oregon Ducks football program had the nation’s No. 9 overall recruiting class and the No. 1 collection of talent in the Pac-12 Conference. But following the...

Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens talks to Ducks fans via Twitter spaces about hiring Dan Lanning: ‘He just exudes energy’

EUGENE — Hours after hiring Dan Lanning to be Oregon’s next head coach Ducks athletic director Rob Mullens spoke directly to fans about their new head coach. “His track record of success, he’s got an incredible work ethic, just about in every phase of importance of leadership and then when you get a chance to talk to him he just exudes energy,” Mullens said shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday to an audience of over 600 listeners on the Oregon fan-led Twitter spaces, a live group chat feature on the social media app. “Obviously we do deep dives on background checks and talking to people and everywhere we turned it was, ‘what a wonderful human being.’ He values the student-athlete experience, the relationships and then obviously you can look at the historic defenses that he’s been a part of and see what kind of coach he is.”
Oregon women’s basketball has chance to build resume against Long Beach State

EUGENE — Oregon can even its record against the Big West this season if it can beat Long Beach State, the low-major conference’s top team. The Ducks (4-3) eked out a win at Portland last weekend to snap a three-game losing skid that included a loss to UC Davis. Long Beach State (7-0) will be a legitimate test for Oregon this afternoon (2 p.m.) at Matthew Knight Arena.
Oregon State experiencing solid demand for LA Bowl tickets

A pent-up urge for postseason action will help Oregon State fulfill its financial commitment for LA Bowl tickets. The school is committed to buy 5,700 tickets to the Dec. 18 bowl game against Utah State at SoFi Stadium. Sara Elcano, OSU’s interim deputy athletic director, said the school is “on pace to meet our financial responsibility.”
