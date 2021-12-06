ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

What Clients Are Saying Behind Your Back

By Thomson Reuters
abovethelaw.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegal consumers are looking for your help but they won’t think twice to look elsewhere in a buyers’ market. Technologically savvy and constrained...

abovethelaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 4

How to draw more clients to your business

With online presence mattering more than ever it is important for businesses to have a user-friendly website. Web-designer Ronda Fisher stopped by GTU to share her tips on how to build a successful business website. A lot of people during the pandemic pivoted and started their own businesses as a...
SMALL BUSINESS
makeuseof.com

How to Raise Your Prices as a Freelancer Without Losing Clients

As a freelancer, you have the freedom and the responsibility to set your own prices. However, this freedom isn't cheap: financial instability is the price to pay. After all, it's one thing to ask your employer for a raise and a whole other thing to ask the entire market for a raise.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Waitress fired after generous $2,200 tip turns sour

A waitress in Arkansas has been fired after what was meant to be an inspiring act of kindness turned sour.Ryan Brandt, a server at the Oven & Tap restaurant in Bentonville, received a $4,400 (£3,300) tip to split with another waitress earlier this month, KNWA reported.The generous customers were 44 real estate executives from around the country who were meeting for a conference that night, and each decided to pitch in $100 (£75) for the service. Grant Wise, president of the local real estate company Witly, surprised Ms Brandt with the tip at the end of the meal.“Everybody at...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
techgig.com

Former Amazon employee reveals what Jeff Bezos asked before hiring her

Jeff Bezos asked her two questions before employing her 'on the spot,' according to a former Amazon employee. Ann Hiatt submitted her CV to the company 'without much thinking' in 2002. She was eventually interviewed by the company's owner, Jeff Bezos, who would become the world's richest person. Before that, She had a swarm of senior assistant interviews, some of which lasted all day and were all "dizzying in volume and pace."
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
CARS
Popculture

McDonald's Making Massive Change to Its Drive-Thrus

McDonald's drive-thrus will look very different soon, if the company's research and development project continues to go as planned. Back in October, McDonald's and IBM announced that they have partnered up to further develop a robotic drive-thru service to take customers' orders, rather than using human employees. The project is now in the next phase of development.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

Dangerous Android scam drains your bank account with one phone call

Android device owners now have another scam to watch out for as a dangerous malware campaign spreads to new regions. Cybersecurity experts from Cleafy say that they have seen a spike in Android remote access trojan (RAT) infections over the past year. According to Cleafy, BRATA – a malware first discovered in Brazil – has made its way to Italy. Hackers are using the trojan to steal banking details from Android users and then drain their bank accounts.
CELL PHONES
FingerLakes1.com

Business organizations say mask mandate is better than shutdowns

Don’t take it out on us. That’s the message from several of the state’s business organizations about the mask mandate announced Friday by Governor Kathy Hochul. The mandate was put in place in the wake of rising COVID numbers and concerns about the Omicron variant. It will begin Monday and is set to run through January 15th. NY State of Politics quotes Heather Briccetti, the president and CEO of The Business Council as saying “as we have stated in the past regarding similar mandates, we support necessary measures to help stop the spread of COVID.” She says her organization wants to make sure there are no business shutdowns, as there were in the early days of the pandemic in 2020. She also urges the public not to take its frustrations out on business owner or employees.
PUBLIC HEALTH
techstartups.com

Fathers of virtual reality (VR) Jaron Lanier warns: Social media is dopamine that reprograms your brain; explains why you should delete your social media accounts

There’s a popular saying that “when a product is free, you are the product.” For about two decades now, Facebook (now called Meta) has been making billions off the back of children and billions of people on its platforms. Facebook has now become part of people’s daily lives and millions of young children are now hooked to Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. Excessive usage of these social platforms can be harmful when it becomes an addiction.
INTERNET
abovethelaw.com

The Good Times Roll At This Firm

If you’re getting versed in my pun game, you know that music you hear is Goodwin Procter coming in off the top rope. The Boston-based mainstay is upping bonuses to match the accepted DPW standard… with a bit of a happy twist!. First, the usual boilerplate: Goodwin clocked...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy