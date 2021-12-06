What Clients Are Saying Behind Your Back

Don’t take it out on us. That’s the message from several of the state’s business organizations about the mask mandate announced Friday by Governor Kathy Hochul. The mandate was put in place in the wake of rising COVID numbers and concerns about the Omicron variant. It will begin Monday and is set to run through January 15th. NY State of Politics quotes Heather Briccetti, the president and CEO of The Business Council as saying “as we have stated in the past regarding similar mandates, we support necessary measures to help stop the spread of COVID.” She says her organization wants to make sure there are no business shutdowns, as there were in the early days of the pandemic in 2020. She also urges the public not to take its frustrations out on business owner or employees.

