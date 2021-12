Ford has fully committed to an electric future over the past several months, investing billions in EV and battery development in an effort to double its planned global production by 2024. For now, those plans are focused on what the automaker considers its “Icons,” commercial vehicles, and models with a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of under 8,500 pounds. It’s still early in the process, but those efforts have paid off already as the Ford Mustang Mach-E program was quick to turn a profit, while FoMoCo CEO Jim Farley has received praise from both Wall Street and major business publications for his efforts. However, it doesn’t appear that Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares shares Farley’s attitude toward EVs.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO