Colorado Springs, CO

Indy Give! 2021: Trails and Open Space Coalition

By Krista Witiak
 6 days ago

FOX21 News and Loving Living Local have once again teamed up with the Colorado Springs Independent for this year’s Give! Campaign. The campaign highlights local nonprofits that need your help to succeed in their missions.

Trails, parks, and open spaces define our region. Trails and Open Space Coalition (TOSC) are your eyes, ears, and voice, ensuring that your desire for more miles of trails, more acres of public open space, and completed parks become a reality.

No other group has remained committed to preserving and expanding our shared public spaces that brought all of us here and keep us here.

You can show your support for the Trails and Open Space Coalition through the Give! Campaign at this link.

