ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Oxford High School shooting: Everything we know about deadly Michigan attack and suspect Ethan Crumbley

By Joe Sommerlad and Megan Sheets
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k6k4n_0dFPfJlK00

Four students were killed and at least eight others injured in a mass shooting at a suburban high school in Michigan on 30 November.

The suspected shooter, 15-year-old sophomore Ethan Crumbley , was taken into custody by police in response to the incident at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, a community of 22,000 people 30 miles north of Detroit, and a semi-automatic handgun was recovered.

Mr Crumbley appeared virtually in court on 1 December to face charges for “methodically and deliberately” firing on his fellow students, prosecutors said.

The teenager was charged as an adult with one count of terrorism, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Taken together, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole if he is found guilty.

Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said the charges stemmed from “undeniable” evidence that the attack was premeditated.

Mr Crumbley’s parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley , were arrested on charges related to the shooting on Saturday morning following an overnight manhunt . They each pleaded not guilty to four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors said the Crumbleys bought the gun for their son as a Christmas present and were aware of warning signs ahead of the shooting, but did not remove him from the school and left the gun accessible to him.

The parents were alerted about Mr Crumbley’s concerning behaviour twice in the hours before the shooting - first the day before when he was caught searching for ammunition during class. Jennifer Crumbley reportedly texted her son in response: “LOL I’m not made at you, you have to learn not to get caught.”

On the morning of the shooting, the parents were called in after a teacher found a note on Mr Crumbley’s desk with a drawing of a handgun and the words: The thoughts won’t stop, help me.” The teen reportedly had the handgun in his backpack when he met with school officials and his parents before being allowed to return to class.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=131i4K_0dFPfJlK00

Three hours later, surveillance video purportedly showed Mr Crumbley emerging from a bathroom and opening fire on classmates.

County undersheriff Mike McCabe said the suspect had not offered any resistance when he was apprehended - within five minutes of the first 911 call being received – and that a motive for the attack had not yet been established, the boy having invoked his right to an attorney and declined to speak to officers.

Upon hearing reports of an active shooter situation, Jennifer Crumbley reportedly texted her son: “Ethan, don’t do it.”

Investigators said he had boasted on his Instagram page about a gun that his father had purchased on Black Friday and pretended that it was his own.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o84B6_0dFPfJlK00

It was also revealed that he had written in detail about his fantasies of doing violence to his fellow students in his journal.

Hours before he started shooting, Mr Crumbley had written on Instagram: “Now I become death – destroyer of worlds  – see you tomorrow Oxford.”

During his video arraignment on Wednesday, Oakland County sheriff’s lieutenant Tim Willis told Judge Nancy Carniak that a search of the teen’s home had turned up “two separate videos recovered from Ethan’s cellphone made by him the night before the incident, wherein he talked about shooting and killing students the next day at Oxford High School”.

Because he is under 18, the suspect was initially kept in juvenile detention, but on Wednesday a judge accepted the prosecution’s request to have him transferred to Oakland County Jail because he could pose a threat to other minors.

The four students killed in the shooting on Tuesday at the Oxford High School were Tate Myre, 16; Hanna St Julian, 14; Madisyn Baldwin, 17 and Justin Shilling, 17.

Myre, a popular member of the school’s football team who is said to have attempted to disarm the shooter, succumbed to his wounds in a patrol car as a deputy tried to rush him to hospital.

One of the injured victims is believed to be a teacher at Oxford High and the rest are pupils. All of the wounded were cared for in local hospitals, Mr McCabe said, with four currently still receiving treatment.

Tim Throne, the superintendent of Oxford Community Schools, told reporters: “I’m shocked. It’s devastating.”

The Oakland County undersheriff was quick to praise the institution’s actions, saying: “There was an orderly evacuation, the school did everything right. Everybody remained in place. They barricaded themselves.”

Chilling footage emerging from the incident showed students running for cover and classroom doors being barred with chairs as Mr Crumbley stalked the halls, having emerged from a bathroom at approximately 12.51pm and firing off between 15 and 20 shots from multiple magazines.

Police said he had used a Sig Sauer semi-automatic pistol that his father had bought on Black Friday, just four days earlier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ntOcM_0dFPfJlK00

At one point in the footage captured at the scene, the shooter is seen banging on doors claiming to be a police officer in a bid to dupe people into coming out into the corridor.

Aiden Page, a senior at the school, said a bullet pierced a desk he and his peers had used to barricade the classroom door.

“We grabbed calculators, we grabbed scissors just in case the shooter got in and we had to attack them,” he added.

Other pupils later recounted stories of their teachers leading them out of harm’s way and making calls to try to determine whether the order to leave was just a practice drill or a real active-shooter incident.

Parents were told to avoid the campus and instead to meet their children in the parking lot of a nearby Meijer store.

Speaking to the Associated Press, Robin Redding, mother to Oxford 12th grader Treshan Bryant, commented: “This couldn’t be just random. Kids just, like they’re just mad at each other at this school.”

Her son added that he had not attended classes on 30 November because he had a bad feeling about the day’s events and indicated that he had heard threats about a potential shooting “for a long time now”.

“You’re not supposed to play about that,” he said. “This is real life.”

But Sheriff Bouchard denied that threats had been received in advance, commenting: “There was no prior information shared with the Sheriff’s Office or the School Resource Officer before the incident.”

Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement in response to the tragedy, offering her condolences to the Oxford community, thanking first responders and speaking out on what she called a “crisis” of gun violence.

“As Michiganders, we have a responsibility to do everything we can to protect each other from gun violence,” Governor Whitmer said.

“No one should be afraid to go to school, work, a house of worship, or even their own home. Gun violence is a public health crisis that claims lives every day. We have the tools to reduce gun violence in Michigan. This is a time for us to come together and help our children feel safe at school.”

President Joe Biden was kept abreast of the situation and said that his “heart goes out to the families enduring the unimaginable grief of losing a loved one”.

“You’ve gotta know that that whole community has to be just in a state of shock right now,” he said from Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount, Minnesota.

Local people gathered for a candlelit vigil at Lakepoint Community Church on 30 November to mourn the dead, with several pictured breaking down in tears.

Meanwhile, Ms McDonald said that there was a “mountain” of evidence against Mr Crumbley so far.

A GoFundMe account has been created for the four victims.

An open letter that Mr Crumbley’s mother Jennifer wrote to Donald Trump in November 2016 also emerged last week.

In a pro-gun post to her blog , she told the 45th president: “As a female and a Realtor, thank you for allowing my right to bear arms. Allowing me to be protected if I show a home to someone with bad intentions. Thank you for respecting that Amendment.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Oxford school shooting - latest: Suspect Ethan Crumbley in court as mother’s pro-gun letter to Trump emerges

The 15-year-old shooter who opened fire on his Michigan high school was identified by authorities as Ethan Crumbley at a press conference on Wednesday. Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said Mr Crumbley will be charged as an adult with one count of terrorism, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Ms McDonald said the charges stemmed from “undeniable” evidence that the attack was premeditated. The charges were announced after death toll from the tragedy at Oxford High School rose to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS San Francisco

Mill Valley Man Who Fled To Belarus Charged With Assaulting Officers In January 6 Capitol Attack

MILL VALLEY (CBS SF) – A Marin County man who has fled to Belarus was indicted on multiple charges, including the alleged assault of police officers, in connection with the January 6 attack at the United States Capitol. Evan Neumann, a 49-year-old from Mill Valley, was indicted Friday on 14 counts, including engaging in physical violence, civil disorder, along with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers. Neumann is among more than 700 people who have been charged in the riot, where supporters of former President Donald Trump attacked the Capitol, delaying Congress’ certification of Joe Biden winning the 2020 presidential election. Evan Neumann as...
MILL VALLEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
CBS Minnesota

3 Injured, 1 Arrested After Shooting In North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three men were injured in a shooting in north Minneapolis early Saturday, but all are expected to survive. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, a ShotSpotter activation and 911 calls brought officers to the 1800 block of Penn Avenue North just after midnight. (credit: CBS) Police found three men with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. All three were taken to a hospital. A suspect was fleeing the scene when officers arrived, police said. He was taken into custody. The shooting is being investigated.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: 19+ Inches Of Snowfall Reported In Twin Cities Edina PD Offers $5K Reward For Information About 4 Teenage Suspects In Attempted Lunds And Byerlys Carjacking Trapped Loon In Icy Minnesota Lake Captures Worldwide Attention Kim Potter Trial: Former Officer's Supervisor Testifies She Was Justified Using Deadly Force
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS San Francisco

Suspect Arrested In Vehicle Shooting Near Berkeley-Oakland Border

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Berkeley police arrested an Oakland man Wednesday night suspected in a November vehicle shooting near the Berkeley-Oakland border. The shooting happened November 29 at around 4:40 p.m. in the area of 62nd and King streets just west of Adeline St. Police said the investigation which included a review of surveillance video determined the gunman shot at an occupied vehicle with a rifle. On Wednesday, detectives along with a US Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested the unidentified 29-year-old suspect near his home at 61st and Occidental streets in north Oakland, which is about a block from the site of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Mccabe
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
New York Post

Off-duty Chicago cop allegedly killed woman who planned to leave him

An off-duty Chicago cop was arrested for fatally shooting the mother of his child — who planned to break up with him, relatives and police said. The officer — who was not identified because he had yet to be charged — was taken into custody early Thursday after Andris Wofford, 29, was found dead with a gunshot wound to the chin at a home in the city’s Northwest side, WFLD reported.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her father, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Gun Violence#Murder#Oxford High School
uticaphoenix.net

Fiancée of Man Convicted In Ahmaud Arbery’s Murder Tried to

GoFundMe recently terminated a campaign raising money for William “Roddie” Bryan, one of the men convicted last month of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, after it said the fundraising campaign violated the company’s term that prohibits collecting funds for the legal defense of a violent crime. The for-profit crowdfunding platform told the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Armed Robbery At Barry And Halsted Could Be Linked To Other Crimes

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for suspects in three overnight armed robberies on Chicago’s North Side. They all happened just moments apart and within about a mile. Investigators say they could be connected to each other and to several more crimes over the last few weeks. The first happened at Halsted and Barry around 11:45 p.m. Friday. According to the Chicago Police Department, five men and three women were walking when a dark-colored sedan pulled alongside them. Three men with handguns got out and demanded the victims’ purses, wallets, and cell phones, then got back in the car and drove away. No one was hurt. Five minutes later, three armed men robbed a woman near Melrose and Broadway and hit her in the head. And just after midnight, two men with guns stole phones and wallets from a couple near Ashland and Wrightwood. The offenders in these robberies also drove away in a dark sedan. There have been nearly a dozen similar crimes in Lakeview and Lincoln Park just this month.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Man Charged With Attempted Murder In April Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 28-year-old Baltimore man is the second man to be arrested in the shooting of a 22-year-old man in April, police said. Donte Price was arrested Wednesday and is charged with first-degree attempted murder. Officers responded in the early morning of April 22 to a walk-in shooting victim at a hospital, police said. The man was shot while sitting in his car in the 5300 block of Frankford Avenue. Kahi Richard, 19, was arrested April 29 in connection with the shooting. Price is currently waiting to see a court commissioner, police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS LA

LAPD Unravel Murder Cover-Up In Sylmar, Discover Backyard Grave

SYLMAR (CBSLA) — Marcel Gradvohl is accused of killing his uncle and burying him in a Sylmar backyard, then killing his mother and staging it as a suicide all to collect a life insurance settlement. The 38-year-old was almost in the clear until one officer looking at the man’s property noticed evidence of a freshly dug grave, Patrol officers were called to the home on Monday for a possible suicide after finding a 67-year-old woman hanging. According to officers, her injuries weren’t consistent with Gradvohl’s description of suicide. “The information and the story that was initially presented to the officers was not consistent with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

The Independent

375K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy