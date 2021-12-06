Charleston Police: Woman arrested in connection to several robberies

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman was arrested on Dec. 4 in connection to a series of aggravated and attempted robberies.

Charleston Police said they were first dispatched to Exotic Smoke Shop on Lincoln Avenue on Dec. 2 at around 9:20 p.m. in response to a report on an armed robbery. It was reported that a masked suspect walked into this store, indicated she had a firearm and demanded money. The suspect fled the store with stolen cash, according to police.

At around 9:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to another business on Lincoln Avenue, BP, in response to a report on an attempted robbery. Officers said that it was the same suspect who was at Exotic Smoke Shop that went to BP but no money was given to her so she left.

At around 10 p.m., police were sent to Little Caesars on Lincoln Avenue for another attempted robbery where the same suspect also failed to coerce the employee to give her money.

On Dec. 3, police were notified of a retail theft that happened on Dec. 2. They said it was the same suspect from previous robberies that stole fuel at Murphy USA and left without paying.

By the morning of Dec. 4, Charleston Police said they were able to identify and arrest Lindsay B. Clark as well as execute a search warrant and recover evidence.

Clark was placed in the Coles County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

