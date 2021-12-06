ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky judge: Fair board bill infringes on gov’s powers

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) A Kentucky judge has ruled against parts of a bill passed by the legislature that gives the agriculture commissioner authority to select a majority of the state fair board and limits the governor’s involvement in the appointments process.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that Jefferson Circuit Judge Mary Shaw struck down provisions in the legislation Monday. The bill would’ve given Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, a Republican, nine appointments on the 14-person state fair board and five to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear. The legislation passed by the Republican-controlled General Assembly also prevented Beshear from making appointments in 2021.

Quarles says he plans to appeal the ruling to the state Supreme Court.

Comments / 7

Eric Kennedy
6d ago

well Andy Beshears tried to rob KDFWR of their funds for his own personal use. millions. he needs barred from ANY and ALL decision making. especially other agencies spending decisions.

Reply(5)
4
 

#Legislature#Fair#Ap#Jefferson Circuit#Agriculture#Republican#State Fair Board#Democratic#General Assembly#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
