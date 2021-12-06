ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Man hospitalized after brutal dog park attack in Colorado

By Tamera Twitty tamera.twitty@outtherecolorado.com
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=418KEt_0dFPedBX00
Photo credit: Veronica Lopez

An altercation at a Colorado dog park left one man brutally beaten and hospitalized with serious injuries.

Edward Ayala-Barrera and his wife Veronica Lopez took their two dogs to to Bear Creek Dog Park in Colorado Springs on November 30 at around 2:20 PM, according to a GoFundMe for the couple.

Not long after arriving, a white husky reportedly attacked one of their dogs.

Ayala-Barrera then shoved the husky away, which apparently "enraged" the dog's owner, according to the account of the incident on the GoFundMe page.

"He jumped Edward, taking him to the ground and was choking him before several people were able to pull him off. Unfortunately, when the man landed on top of Edward, his leg snapped and broke in numerous places," said Teri Christman, a witness to the attack and the organizer of the GoFundMe in a post on the website.

The attacker then fled the scene.

Ayala-Barrera had to be taken to the hospital where it was discovered that he would need multiple surgeries and rehabilitation to walk again.

Police are still looking for the suspect. If you have any information on this incident, contact detectives at 719-444-7000.

If you are interested in making a donation you can find Ayala-Barrera GoFundMe page, here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
OutThere Colorado

Two reportedly shot during shootout at Rocky Mountain National Park

UPDATE: Another update on this situation was released by park officials. Information about that release can be found here. A shooting reportedly took place at Rocky Mountain National Park on Wednesday, according to a report from CBS Denver. A traffic stop resulted in a shootout that left two injured, including an officer. Some sources report the law enforcement agent involved was a park ranger.
PUBLIC SAFETY
OutThere Colorado

5 things to know about the Rocky Mountain National Park shootout

A shootout took place near an entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park on Wednesday morning. 1. At approximately 10:15 AM on December 8, a National Park Service law enforcement officer was involved in a shootout near the Fall River Entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park after interacting with two suspects that were allegedly involved in a vehicular pursuit earlier in the morning outside of park boundaries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
OutThere Colorado

Colorado man gets 3 years for killing pro bicyclist in crash

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — A man who caused a crash that killed a professional cyclist in southwest Colorado has been sentenced to three years in prison. Cordell Schneider was convicted in July of vehicular homicide and was sentenced Friday for the March 4, 2020, crash near Marvel that killed Benjamin Sonntag, 39, The Durango Herald reported.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
OutThere Colorado

Local skier dies at resort in Colorado, one week after death at same ski area

A skier has died at Colorado's Eldora Mountain Resort one week after the first skiing death of the slopesport season took place at the same ski area. Boulder County Sheriff's Office reports that a 60-year-old male skier was found unconscious and alone in the trees along an intermediate-level ski run called 'Hot Dog Alley' on Tuesday. It was apparent that the skier had collided with a tree at some point earlier in the day. On-scene resuscitative efforts conducted by ski patrol were unsuccessful, with the male pronounced dead in the first aid room around 11 AM.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Two Dogs#Bear Creek Dog Park
OutThere Colorado

Hikers who were found dead in Sierra forest spent final moments trying to save baby, report says

A young couple found dead on a California hiking trail over the summer fought to protect their 1-year-old daughter in the hours before they all finally succumbed to the 109-degree heat, according to a new investigative report. Mystery ensued for weeks after rescue workers discovered the bodies of Jonathan Gerrish, a 45-year-old British software engineer, his 31-year-old wife, Ellen Chung, their toddler, Miju, and family dog, Oksi, on Aug. 17 along the Savage Lundy Trail in the Sierra National Forest, near the south fork of...
ACCIDENTS
OutThere Colorado

Photo of Santa obtaining concealed handgun permit in El Paso County sparks backlash on social media

It happened by chance, El Paso County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Lt. Deborah Mynatt said. "Santa" walked into the office Friday and got a concealed handgun permit. The office thought it would make for an educational moment and posted a photo of the man dressed as St. Nick receiving the permit to the organization's Facebook and Twitter pages with the caption:
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
OutThere Colorado

Skiing 'icon' killed in accident at Colorado resort

Multiple sources have identified the skier killed in an accident in Colorado on Tuesday as Ron LeMaster, a longtime ski coach and author. LeMaster is best known for his books on skiing technique, including 'The Skier's Edge' and 'Ultimate Skiing.'. The fatal accident was first reported at about 11 AM...
OutThere Colorado

"Lawless hellhole": Drug use, threat of assault reportedly rampant at Denver's Union Station, according to workers union

The union that represents the Regional Transportation District (RTD) and First Transit in Denver is demanding changes after work conditions at Denver Union Station (DUS) have allegedly become unsafe for staff and passengers. "In recent months, RTD passengers headed into downtown Denver or transferring between modes of transportation are all...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

'It's a boy!': Gender reveal party blamed for trash left on Colorado trail

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials took to Twitter on Thursday to remind parkgoers of something that should be obvious – "dispose of any trash you bring into the park." The guidance was accompanied by a photo of blue confetti scattered on the ground along Castlewood Canyon State Park's Lake Gulch Trail, suspected by park staff to have been left behind from a gender reveal. Staff reports a similar situation left behind trash several weeks ago and that the blue confetti in the image took four hours for park staff to clean up.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
4K+
Followers
627
Post
769K+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy