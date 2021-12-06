Man hospitalized after brutal dog park attack in Colorado

Photo credit: Veronica Lopez

An altercation at a Colorado dog park left one man brutally beaten and hospitalized with serious injuries.

Edward Ayala-Barrera and his wife Veronica Lopez took their two dogs to to Bear Creek Dog Park in Colorado Springs on November 30 at around 2:20 PM, according to a GoFundMe for the couple.

Not long after arriving, a white husky reportedly attacked one of their dogs.

Ayala-Barrera then shoved the husky away, which apparently "enraged" the dog's owner, according to the account of the incident on the GoFundMe page.

"He jumped Edward, taking him to the ground and was choking him before several people were able to pull him off. Unfortunately, when the man landed on top of Edward, his leg snapped and broke in numerous places," said Teri Christman, a witness to the attack and the organizer of the GoFundMe in a post on the website.

The attacker then fled the scene.

Ayala-Barrera had to be taken to the hospital where it was discovered that he would need multiple surgeries and rehabilitation to walk again.

Police are still looking for the suspect. If you have any information on this incident, contact detectives at 719-444-7000.

If you are interested in making a donation you can find Ayala-Barrera GoFundMe page, here.