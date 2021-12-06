ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff: Teen injured after ‘accidental shooting’ by 10-year-old family member in Nacogdoches County

By Sharon Raissi
 5 days ago

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 13-year-old boy was injured after being shot in the face over the weekend by a 10-year-old family member, the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office said.

NCSO is investigating the shooting that happened in the 13000 block of State Highway 21 W.

Family reportedly told police that earlier that day, the teenager and a younger family member had been shooting under adult supervision.

11-year-old East Texas girl killed in ‘hunting accident’ on Saturday evening

Deputies said the boy was injured after the 10-year-old picked up a .380 semi-automatic handgun that had been left unattended. While playing with the gun in a back bedroom, the 10-year-old unintentionally discharged the gun, hitting the 13-year-old in the cheek, deputies said. The bullet exited the victim beneath the ear.

Deputies and emergency medical personnel went to the home around 7:10 p.m. after 911 dispatchers received a call about a shooting. The juvenile was receiving first aid from family members when first responders arrived.

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Child Protective Services are investigating the incident.

“Firearms should always be stored unloaded and separate from ammunition in a locked container. A cable or trigger lock that prevents the firearm from operating should be used whenever possible,” a press release from NCSO said.

