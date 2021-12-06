ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

At-Home COVID Testing Should Soon Be Free

By Maurie Backman
Motley Fool
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesting for COVID-19 at home could become more affordable in the near term. COVID-19 testing at facilities is free, but at-home testing kits come at a cost. Soon, Americans will be able to get those at-home kits covered by insurance. Though the U.S. economy is in much better shape...

www.fool.com

Comments / 1

#Pcr Test#U S Economy#Covid#Private Insurance#Americans
KEPR

Local man tested positive for COVID but then developed mental psychosis

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — A Bainbridge Island man's world was turned upside down after he developed a crippling case of psychosis following his recovery from COVID-19. Ivan Agerton, 51, does not know where he contracted the coronavirus, but he is certain that the mystery virus left him with a mental condition that continues to affect his quality of life weeks after getting better from the ailment.
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA
juneau.org

Public can pick up free at-home COVID-19 tests from select locations starting Wednesday

Public can pick up free at-home COVID-19 tests from select locations starting Wednesday. An at-home COVID-19 test is a convenient option for anyone who needs to get tested for COVID-19. The test can be self-administered at home or anywhere, returns results in 15 minutes, and is a useful tool to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Starting Wednesday, December 1, the City and Borough of Juneau will be distributing free at-home tests to the public from the following locations:
Bradenton Herald

Patients went into Florida hospitals. After testing positive for COVID, some never left.

They went into hospitals with heart attacks, kidney failure or in a psychiatric crisis. They left with COVID-19 — if they left at all. More than 10,000 patients were diagnosed with COVID in a U.S. hospital last year after they were admitted for something else, according to federal and state records analyzed exclusively for KHN. The number is certainly an undercount, since it includes mostly patients 65 and older, plus California and Florida patients of all ages.
FLORIDA STATE
Scrubs Magazine

Nurses May See Their Licenses Revoked for Spreading COVID-19 Misinformation Online

The National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCSBN) has released a policy brief that says nurses may be disciplined by their state licensing boards if they spread COVID-19 misinformation online, including on social media. Nurses are known for using public platforms to voice their opinions and experiences, but their words have real-life consequences.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX2Now

The possible side-effects of COVID booster shots

WASHINGTON — In November the U.S. opened COVID-19 booster shots to all adults and took the extra step of urging people 50 and older to seek one, aiming to ward off a winter surge as coronavirus cases rise even before millions of Americans travel for the holidays. This time around,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MassLive.com

New Hampshire becomes first state to provide free at-home rapid COVID test kits to residents statewide

Residents of New Hampshire no longer have to leave their home to receive a COVID-19 rapid test. Gov. Chris Sununu on Monday announced that New Hampshire is the first state in the U.S. to participate in a statewide program that delivers free at-home COVID test kits to residents. Washington is the only other state using the program, but it’s only open to certain counties.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Free at-home DIY rapid COVID test kits: Here's how and when you can get yours

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Soon, millions of Americans with private health insurance will be able to get reimbursed for rapid COVID-19 test kits they buy to use at home. President Joe Biden announced the plan during a press briefing Dec. 2. That means at-home test kits -- which can easily cost $25 apiece -- will essentially be free when people claim the reimbursement through their insurance.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Concord Monitor

Free at-home coronavirus tests available for order, even without COVID exposure or symptoms

Granite Staters can now order at-home rapid COVID-19 tests for free through the state’s partnership with the National Institute of Health and Amazon. Eight rapid COVID-19 tests can be ordered at sayyeshometest.org and will be delivered via Amazon within seven days. Recipients of the tests will swab the inside of both nostrils and results will appear within 15 minutes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Walla Walla County participating in free program promoting home tests for COVID-19

Walla Walla County health officials have given the nod to yet another tool to reduce or avoid high transmission rates of COVID-19. Dr. Daniel Kaminsky, public health director with the Department of Community Health, said on Monday, Nov. 29, that the county has signed up for the “Say Yes! COVID Test” program that comes via the National Institutes of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other partners.
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA

