As the great Miley Cyrus once said, “we can’t stop and we won’t stop,” and that’s exactly what the Toronto Maple Leafs are saying right now. With a 17-6-1 record, the Toronto Maple Leafs are one of the best teams in the NHL and they don’t seem to be slowing down. In their biggest test of the season, they just beat the Stanley Cup contending Colorado Avalanche 8-3 and made the Avs look like a peewee team.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO