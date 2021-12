One explanation for the aggressive involvement of the Roman Catholic Church in the abortion laws of the U.S. is the Papal decree "Ineffabilis Deus" (God Ineffable) made by Pope Pius IX at the annual observance of the Feast of the Immaculate Conception on Dec. 8, 1854. After long discussions and fervent prayer with church elders, the Pope proclaimed that the Virgin Mary was herself the product of an immaculate conception and the beneficiary at the very moment of conception (better understood since the advent of the microscope as the exact moment of fertilization) of an absolutely perfect, blameless soul free even of original sin. This made Mary of Nazareth the most blessed being in all of God's creation, heaven or earth, worthy of being the mother of the Son of God as well as a shining female centerpiece of Catholicism.

