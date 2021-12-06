ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don’t Expect a White Christmas in Midland/Odessa Again This Year

By Kevin Chase
 3 days ago
Well for the 10 millionth year in a row, there will be no White Christmas for West Texas, but this should not be a shock. I have never experienced a White Christmas in Midland/Odessa in my life even though there was one in 1987. That was one of the...

