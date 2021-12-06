ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
William Shatner is coming to central Pa. for screening of ‘Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan’

By Sean Adams
 5 days ago
“Star Trek” fans will have a chance to see franchise star William Shatner in person at an upcoming event at the Pullo Center. The Penn State York venue will host...

