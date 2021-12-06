ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

What we learned from the Flyers 7-1 loss to the Lightning

By Broad Street Hockey
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat’s eight losses in a row, folks. Things are bad and we want to talk about them just about as much as...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Burns: 3 Things we learned from another loss in Minnesota

For whatever reason, the Tampa Bay Lightning just cannot win at Minnesota's Xcel Energy Center. The Lightning suffered their ninth-straight loss in Minnesota after falling to the Wild 4-2 Sunday afternoon. The Bolts fell behind by a goal three-separate times but couldn't overcome the final deficit, Ryan Hartman netting the game-winner 9:15 into the third period to give Minnesota a split in the two-game regular season series between the two teams.
NHL
NHL

Burns: 3 Things we learned from a shootout loss in St. Louis

If you would have told Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper he'd be without Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, Steven Stamkos and Mathieu Joseph before the final game of a two-game road trip in St. Louis, he probably would be thrilled to exit the Gateway City with a point. That...
NHL
fastphillysports.com

FLYERS HAVE NO ANSWERS AND ONLY 1 GOAL — 7 STRAIGHT LOSSES!

For the Flyers, playing the Rangers in Madison Square Garden summons up the lyric:. “New York, New York — a place so nice they named it twice!”. Unfortunately, the Flyers couldn’t score but once. Chris Kreider scored again and Igor Shesterkin stopped 33 shots to help the New York Rangers...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#Avalanche#Lighting 7 1
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways From Flyers’ Loss to Rangers

The Philadelphia Flyers fell 4-1 to the New York Rangers on Wednesday night in their seventh consecutive loss. Just one day after general manager Chuck Fletcher spoke confidently about his team’s ability to turn their season around, they extended a miserable offensive drought despite the return of Kevin Hayes to the lineup. Morgan Frost provided the only offense with his first goal since Nov. 2019. The Flyers have now scored just 27 goals in their last 16 games.
NHL
Ottumwa Courier

Perry, McDonagh lead Lightning in 7-1 win over flat Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Corey Perry had two goals and an assist and Ryan McDonagh scored and had a pair of assists to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 7-1 victory over the slumping Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night. Mathieu Joseph, Taylor Raddysh, Boris Katchouk and Pat Maroon also scored...
NHL
NBC Philadelphia

Flyers Vs. Lightning: A 7-1 Drubbing Brings Losing Streak to an Ugly 8

A 7-1 drubbing brings Flyers' losing streak to an ugly 8 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Frustration and tension continued to brew Sunday night for the Flyers in a 7-1 eye sore of a loss to the Lightning at the Wells Fargo Center. Head coach Alain Vigneault saw his...
NHL
97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Lightning Preview: Trying to Find a Way to Snap 7-Game Slide

The downward spiral continued for the Flyers on Wednesday with their seventh straight loss. To avoid an eighth straight defeat, the Flyers will have to find a way to win a game against another top team that has already bested them twice on this seven-game slide. The Tampa Bay Lightning...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 7, Flyers 1

Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's 7-1 win over Philadelphia on Sunday. This was a weekend to remember for Taylor Raddysh and Boris Katchouk. After Raddysh netted his first NHL goal in Boston on Saturday, he tallied another on Sunday in Philadelphia. That came early in the second period and then, just under four minutes later, Katchouk put in his first NHL goal.
NHL
Daily Voice

Holy Crap! K-9 Puts Icing On Sliding Philadelphia Flyers' Team

This was no Hat Trick. At center ice, a police K-9 shocked fans by checking in and dropping a poop on the Philadelphia Flyers' logo Sunday, TMZ reported while posting a Twitter video from a fan.Earlier in the messy day, the hockey team fired its head coach, Alain Vigneault after he went 147-74-54 i…
NHL
Yakima Herald Republic

Kraken's Brandon Tanev and Jared McCann spent 2 seasons with Penguins, Seattle's Monday opponent

Dec. 7—Some unintended generosity led to Monday night's visiting Pittsburgh Penguins donating two-thirds of one of the Kraken's better forward lines of late. Brandon Tanev and Jared McCann both spent the past two seasons in Pittsburgh and have been reunited on a line with center Morgan Geekie the past four games. During the three games before Monday's, the trio had outscored opponents 2-0, outshot them 24-17 and out-chanced them 18-11 in even-strength situations according to the Natural Stat Trick advanced analytics website.
NHL
markerzone.com

HABS PROSPECT ARBER XHEKAJ DROPS OPPONENT WITH HUGE RIGHT DURING INTENSE FIGHT (W/VIDEO)

Fans are already referring to it as "the wallop heard around the Waterloo region." Friday night, during an Ontario Hockey League game between the Kitchener Rangers and Owen Sound Attack, Montreal Canadiens prospect Arber Xhekaj answered the bell against Attack captain Mark Woolley for a very intense fight. It was Xhekaj who would eventually come out on top after both landed several hard punches. Xhekaj's last right landed in just the right spot, and Woolley would go crashing to the ice. Both the combatants are six-foot-three, but Xhekaj gave up close to 25 pounds to his opponent, who weighs in at a bulky 230 lbs. This one definitely pumped up the crowd!
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy