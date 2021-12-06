Big turnout at Wilkes University’s Simms Center vaccine clinic

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens of people rolled up their sleeves to get their booster shot on Monday as the Wilkes-Barre Health Department held a vaccine clinic as the demand for the vaccine rises.

As holiday travel picks up and the first case of the omicron variant has been reported in Pennsylvania, the demand for COVID vaccine boosters is rising.

“We have seen an increase in demand for vaccines due to that and we encourage anybody especially with the new omicron variant that urgency is there to get your booster,” said Kady Luchetti, Community Health Nurse, W-B City Health Dept.

More than 140 people were signed up to get a shot Monday, at the Wilkes-Barre Health Department’s Vaccine Clinic.

There was a line of people ready to roll up their sleeves in Wilkes University’s Simms Center. Wilkes-Barre resident Ann Jones was just one of them.

“Well so keeping me and everybody else safe,” said Jones.

Jones received her Moderna booster and encourages others to do the same.

“Get it because there’s nothing. A sore arm, that’s all,” said Jones.

Plenty of Wilkes University students were getting vaccinated Monday as well.







“I got my booster shot because I just hit six months since my first two doses, so we just got an email from the school, and it was super easy to sign up,” explained Kaitlyn O’Neil, Wilkes University student.

The Health Department gave out both the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines.

Whether you’re getting your booster shot or first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, all are welcome.

“And we are also giving flu vaccines to anybody, and we usually make appointments, but we also accept walk-ins. Any chance to get anybody vaccinated,” said Luchetti.

The City’s Health Department will hold another vaccine clinic Friday, December 17th.

