Wilkes-barre, PA

Big turnout at Wilkes University’s Simms Center vaccine clinic

By Julie Dunphy
WBRE
 6 days ago

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens of people rolled up their sleeves to get their booster shot on Monday as the Wilkes-Barre Health Department held a vaccine clinic as the demand for the vaccine rises.

As holiday travel picks up and the first case of the omicron variant has been reported in Pennsylvania, the demand for COVID vaccine boosters is rising.

“We have seen an increase in demand for vaccines due to that and we encourage anybody especially with the new omicron variant that urgency is there to get your booster,” said Kady Luchetti, Community Health Nurse, W-B City Health Dept.

Gerrity’s Supermarkets to open vaccine clinics in Lackawanna County

More than 140 people were signed up to get a shot Monday, at the Wilkes-Barre Health Department’s Vaccine Clinic.

There was a line of people ready to roll up their sleeves in Wilkes University’s Simms Center. Wilkes-Barre resident Ann Jones was just one of them.

“Well so keeping me and everybody else safe,” said Jones.

Jones received her Moderna booster and encourages others to do the same.

“Get it because there’s nothing. A sore arm, that’s all,” said Jones.

Plenty of Wilkes University students were getting vaccinated Monday as well.

“I got my booster shot because I just hit six months since my first two doses, so we just got an email from the school, and it was super easy to sign up,” explained Kaitlyn O’Neil, Wilkes University student.

The Health Department gave out both the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines.

Whether you’re getting your booster shot or first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, all are welcome.

“And we are also giving flu vaccines to anybody, and we usually make appointments, but we also accept walk-ins. Any chance to get anybody vaccinated,” said Luchetti.

The City’s Health Department will hold another vaccine clinic Friday, December 17th.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Attorney General Shapiro talks ‘Safe2Say Something’ and school threats

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — I-Team spoke exclusively with Pennsylvania’s top prosecutor Attorney General Josh Shapiro about the school threats as well as the “Safe2Say” app which allows students and anyone to report anonymously report information they feel is a threat to the school. According to the AG, it teaches those using it how to recognize signs […]
EDUCATION
Fourth annual Operation Veteran Supply Drop held in Exeter

EXETER, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — This year marked the fourth consecutive year for the Operation Veteran Supply Drop program. The program collects supplies for local veterans and this year collected nine full boxes of supplies in total for the vets. This year the collection took place at American Grill in Exeter over a time period […]
EXETER, PA
PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

