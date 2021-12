From appearing in Star Wars: The Force Awakens to her time on TV shows like Game of Thrones and Iron Fist, Jessica Henwick has collected some major franchise/property cred. That list is about to get longer too, as she’s starring alongside Keanu Reeves in next month’s The Matrix Resurrections. However, in order to take part in the fourth Matrix movie, Henwick had to turn down the opportunity to audition for one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest movies, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

TV SHOWS ・ 11 DAYS AGO