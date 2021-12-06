“Let’s Go Brandon” sign seen along Highway 6 road project
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - TxDOT said it is communicating with a contractor after “Let’s Go Brandon” was seen on a sign along Highway 6 near Valley Mills High School. A viewer sent...www.kwtx.com
I love it! And if that signs belongs to contractors then they should have kept their nose out of it ! There is a huge led sign that’s about 40 ft if not more in the air facing 35 by me that says let’s go Brandon and we all love it!
Put it back up...Genius did that, Biden supporters don't have the mental aptitude to even understand what that means.
