Lorde, Nine Inch Nails Headline to Inaugural Primavera Sound Los Angeles

After COVID-19 sidelined it in 2020, Primavera Sound Los Angeles 2022, the first U.S. edition of the long-running Barcelona music festival Primavera Sound, has announced its first batch of performers.

New Zealand pop icon Lorde , industrial pioneers Nine Inch Nails and alt-Brit rockers Arctic Monkeys will headline the three-day festival when it unfolds Sept. 16 – 18, 2022, in the Los Angeles Historic State Park.

They are among 59 confirmed artists for the gathering. Also scheduled to appear are James Blake, Mitski, Kink Rule, Cigarettes After Sex and ex-Sonic Youth member Kim Gordon. Elsewhere on the bill are Arca, Bad Gyal, Bicep, Buscabulla, Clairo, Darkside, Dry Cleaning, Fontaines D.C., Helena Hauff, Khruangbin, Little Jesus, Low, Paloma Mama, Special Interest, John Talabot and Tierra Whack, among others.

Tickets, starting at $399 for general admission, will go on sale starting on Friday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m.

The original Primavera Sound returns to Barcelona June 2 – 12, 2022, after a year hiatus. Headliners include Due Lipa, Massive Attack and Megan Thee Stallion.

Coachella, California’s largest music festival, is scheduled to unfold from April 15 – 24, 2022, at the Empire Polo Fields in Indio. A lineup has not yet been announced, but Rage Against The Machine and Travis Scott, who were to headline the canceled 2020 edition, were expected to return.

That, however, was before a crowd surge at Scott’s Astroworld festival killed eight concertgoers on Nov. 5. While no official decisions have yet been made, a petition to remove Scott from the Coachella bill has garnered over 58,000 signatures.