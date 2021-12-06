ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lorde, Nine Inch Nails Headline to Inaugural Primavera Sound Los Angeles

By Seth Abramovitch
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jREJ6_0dFPagyY00

After COVID-19 sidelined it in 2020, Primavera Sound Los Angeles 2022, the first U.S. edition of the long-running Barcelona music festival Primavera Sound, has announced its first batch of performers.

New Zealand pop icon Lorde , industrial pioneers Nine Inch Nails and alt-Brit rockers Arctic Monkeys will headline the three-day festival when it unfolds Sept. 16 – 18, 2022, in the Los Angeles Historic State Park.

They are among 59 confirmed artists for the gathering. Also scheduled to appear are James Blake, Mitski, Kink Rule, Cigarettes After Sex and ex-Sonic Youth member Kim Gordon. Elsewhere on the bill are Arca, Bad Gyal, Bicep, Buscabulla, Clairo, Darkside, Dry Cleaning, Fontaines D.C., Helena Hauff, Khruangbin, Little Jesus, Low, Paloma Mama, Special Interest, John Talabot and Tierra Whack, among others.

Tickets, starting at $399 for general admission, will go on sale starting on Friday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m.

The original Primavera Sound returns to Barcelona June 2 – 12, 2022, after a year hiatus. Headliners include Due Lipa, Massive Attack and Megan Thee Stallion.

Coachella, California’s largest music festival, is scheduled to unfold from April 15 – 24, 2022, at the Empire Polo Fields in Indio. A lineup has not yet been announced, but Rage Against The Machine and Travis Scott, who were to headline the canceled 2020 edition, were expected to return.

That, however, was before a crowd surge at Scott’s Astroworld festival killed eight concertgoers  on Nov. 5. While no official decisions have yet been made, a petition to remove Scott from the Coachella bill has garnered over 58,000 signatures.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Inside Kanye West and Drake’s Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert

Thursday night’s event at the Los Angeles Coliseum was equal parts concert and a burying of the hatchet, given the spotty, sometimes diss-riddled relationship of the night’s two performers: Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and his special guest Drake. The show was billed as a benefit concert for Larry Hoover, the polarizing former street gang leader from Chicago who is currently serving six life sentences at a supermax security prison near Florence, Colorado. Ye’s love of his Illinois hometown has perhaps been one of the only constants of his career, especially in recent years as his highly publicized marriage, mental...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Bono on Role as Reclusive Rock Star Lion in ‘Sing 2’ and New U2 Original Track “Your Song Saved My Life”

At the Sundance Film Festival in January 2007, Garth Jennings unveiled the world premiere of Son of Rambow, a film he wrote and directed inspired by his childhood as an aspiring filmmaker. After it screened for the Park City crowd, Jennings exited the stage only to be tapped on the shoulder and informed that a special guest was in the audience. “Bono would like a word, do you have a minute?” he was asked. “I said, ‘What do you mean? Is he here?’ I went over and there you were. You were really nice and complimentary and I was so thrilled....
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

CAA Agent Christina Chou, Co-Founder of Must-Have Fashion Label Goodfight, on Dressing for Her Dual Roles

Christina Chou’s days are filled with the usual duties of a Hollywood agent: taking meetings, closing deals and representing an all-star roster of writers, directors (Birds of Prey’s Cathy Yan, Minari’s Lee Isaac Chung) and actors (Steven Yeun, Squid Game’s Jung Ho-yeon). But beyond what’s required of her in the motion picture literary department at CAA, Chou also moonlights as a co-founder and CEO of fashion brand Goodfight. The five-year-old label — which makes everything from high-tech athleisure to bespoke suiting — has had a banner year, dressing Chung at the Oscars in March; selling out of its Sound Room Shirt...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Sing 2’ Filmmaker Garth Jennings Reveals Spike Jonze’s Uncredited Role as Feline Assistant

The Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures animated sequel Sing 2 boasts an impressive cast of voice talent including Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Bono, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Pharell Wiliams, Halsey, Bobby Cannavale, Letitia Wright, Eric André and Chelsea Peretti. During a post-screening Q&A at the London West Hollywood on Wednesday evening, the franchise’s filmmaker Garth Jennings revealed that there’s another boldfaced name who turned in a memorable performance but is absent from the official roster. “Can we draw attention to somebody who isn’t credited as a voice but has a role in the film?” Jennings asked the...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Coachella, CA
City
Indio, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
The Hollywood Reporter

John Legend, Harvey Mason Jr. Team for Modern, Movie Musical Take on ‘Phantom of the Opera’

The Phantom of the Opera is back inside Universal’s heart. The studio is tackling a reimagining of its famous cinematic horror story with a modern musical update, picking up a spec titled Phantom by John Fusco. Emmy- and Grammy-nominated producer Harvey Mason Jr. and singer-songwriter slash EGOT recipient John Legend will produce alongside Mike Jackson, Legend’s partner at production banner Get Lifted Film Co. The company’s Ty Stiklorius will executive produce. Phantom of the Opera, written in 1909 and 1910 by Gaston Leroux, told the tale of a masked murderer who stalks a Paris opera house and tragically falls in love with a...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Flee’ and ‘Summer of Soul’ Among PGA Documentary Nominees

The Producers Guild of America has announced its 2022 documentary motion picture nominees. One of the eight films will be honored at 33rd annual Producers Guild Awards, set to take place Saturday, February 26, 2022. The nominees are as follows: Ascension (MTV Documentary Films) The First Wave (NatGeo) Flee (Neon/Participant) In The Same Breath (HBO Documentary Films) The Rescue (NatGeo) Simple As Water (HBO Documentary Films) Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (Searchlight Pictures) Writing With Fire (Music Box Films) Two of the nominees, Flee and Summer of Soul, are the leading frontrunners. Flee earned the grand jury prize in the world cinema — documentary...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Events of the Week: ‘And Just Like That,’ ‘Don’t Look Up’ and More

As Hollywood events return to full force in New York and Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic, here’s a look at the week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings, including red carpets for And Just Like That, Don’t Look Up, Being the Ricardos, West Side Story and A Journal for Jordan. Don’t Look Up world premiere Adam McKay premiered his end of the world comedy Don’t Look Up in New York City on Sunday, where he was joined by stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, Himesh Patel and Kid Cudi. “This is now,” writer-director McKay told The Hollywood...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Bono, ‘Sing 2’ Writer-Director Garth Jennings Unlock the Power of Singing in THR’s ‘Behind the Screen’ Podcast

Music icon Bono and writer-director Garth Jennings are featured in a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Behind the Screen, during which they discuss Universal and Illumination Entertainment’s upcoming animated feature Sing 2 and the power of music. The sequel to Jennings’ 2016 crowd-pleaser features U2 classics like “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” and a new original song from the band, titled “Your Song Saved My Life.” The film, which hits theaters Dec. 22, has a voice cast that includes return players Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Scarlett Johansson. In his first role in an animated film, Bono plays Clay...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorde
Person
John Talabot
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Mitski
Person
Kim Gordon
Person
Tierra Whack
Person
Travis Scott
The Hollywood Reporter

“We’re Trying to Rebel Against the System”: Pros From ‘Dune’, ‘West Side Story’ and the THR Cinematographer Roundtable

The Hollywood Reporter’s annual Cinematographer Roundtable was recorded remotely on Nov. 8, as the film community was reeling from the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust. It was also held days before IATSE membership began voting on a new contract (which has since been ratified by a narrow margin), meaning that topics including rest periods and the use of guns on set were top of mind. During the conversation, cinematographers Alice Brooks (Netflix’s Tick, Tick … Boom! and Warner Bros.’ In the Heights), Chung Chung-hoon (Focus Features’ Last Night in Soho), Bruno Delbonnel (A24/Apple TV+’s...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Six Feet Under’ Follow-Up in the Works at HBO

HBO is eyeing a return visit to Fisher & Sons Funeral Home. The premium cable outlet is in the earliest stages of developing a follow-up show to its 2001-05 series Six Feet Under. No writer is attached yet, and it’s unclear whether the potential series would be a direct sequel, a remake or something else. Sources say the project is not on any kind of fast track and might not move forward. Series creator Alan Ball and executive producers Bob Greenblatt and David Janollari are attached as EPs. HBO declined comment. Six Feet Under premiered in June 2001 and ran for five seasons....
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Dan Stevens “Started to Think and Even Dream in German” While Filming ‘I’m Your Man’

Dan Stevens has played lawyers, knights, Eurovision singers and Marvel characters. Now, with Germany’s Oscar submission for best international feature, I’m Your Man, the Downton Abbey and Legion star can add futuristic humanoid robot to his repertoire. Another feat: The Englishman speaks excellent German, a language he learned in school, in the film. Maria Schrader (Unorthodox) directed and with Jan Schomburg co-wrote the Berlin Film Festival winner and Bleecker Street release, which revolves around an archaeologist named Alma (Maren Eggert) who accepts an offer to live with a robot designed to be her perfect life partner. Schrader and Stevens talked to THR...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

11-Year-Old ‘Belfast’ Star Jude Hill Signs With UTA (Exclusive)

Jude Hill, the young breakout star of Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical drama Belfast, has been signed by UTA and Berwick & Kovacik in all areas. Selected from 300 hopefuls to the play the lead role of Buddy, based on Branagh’s younger self, Hill joined an all-star cast that included Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan and Ciaran Hinds. Set in late 1960s Northern Ireland amid the rising Troubles, Belfast garnered almost universal praise after bowing in Telluride, but it was Hill that was singled out by critics for his first ever screen performance. He was nominated for breakout performance at the British Independent...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nine Inch Nails#Sonic Youth#Music Festival#Inaugural Primavera Sound#Alt Brit#Arca#Dry Cleaning#Special Interest#Due Lipa#Rage Against The Machine#Scott S Astroworld#Hola Los Angeles#Primavera#Primavera Sound
The Hollywood Reporter

Streamy Awards: Hollywood Reporter’s Guide to the 2021 Show

The 2021 YouTube Streamy Awards, honoring the best in online video, will take place on Saturday. YouTube creator and comedian Larray will serve as maser of ceremonies and will be joined by special guest Issa Twaimz, who will be taking the show on the road in the Streamys bus. Charli D’Amelio, Rhett & Link, Brittany Broski and Philip DeFranco are set to present awards. The event, set to stream exclusively on YouTube at 6 p.m. PT, will feature performances by Ari Lennox and Måneskin. Other creators attending the awards will include other TikTok stars like Dixie D’Amelio, who is previewing an upcoming video at...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Cara Williams, Sitcom Star and Oscar Nominee for ‘The Defiant Ones,’ Dies at 96

Cara Williams, the perky redhead who received an Oscar nomination for her performance in The Defiant Ones before starring in a pair of CBS sitcoms in the 1960s, has died. She was 96. Williams died Thursday of a heart attack at her home in Beverly Hills, her daughter, Justine Jagoda, told The Hollywood Reporter. “My mom was a loving soul, she would take you in her arms and always help you,” she said. A native of Brooklyn, Williams also worked alongside Audrey Hepburn in her first feature, We Go to Monte Carlo (1951), shared a dance with James Cagney as a character...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘Saturday Morning All Star Hits!’: TV Review

Pity the kids of today with on-demand television options placing their every programming delight at their fingertips any time of day or night on any television or computer or table or phone or watch that they have access to! They’ll never experience the joy of slipping downstairs before dawn on a Saturday morning, eating bowl after bowl of sugared cereal and watching a lineup of cartoons, sitting inches away from the only TV in the house to keep the volume low so that their parents don’t wake up. Sure, modern tykes have the freedom to watch whatever they want when they want...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Mike Lindell Experiences Rejection in Libel Suit Over Hollywood Romance

Many individuals would love to read about themselves dating a Hollywood star. But not Mike Lindell. The MyPillow CEO filed suit earlier this year when the Daily Mail published a story claiming he once dated 30 Rock actress Jane Krakowski for nine months. Lindell may insist the article is untrue, but even so, a New York federal judge says it’s not defamatory. On Friday, Lindell’s complaint was dismissed. Lindell sued over an article that claimed he wooed Krakowski with champagne and various bottles of liquor. Lindell, represented by Charles Harder, says he’s been clean and sober for over a decade as...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
New Zealand
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Nesmith, Singer, Songwriter and Guitarist of The Monkees, Dies at 78

Michael Nesmith, the guitar-playing singer-songwriter with the wool hat who along with Davy Jones, Peter Tork and Micky Dolenz became a TV star and 1960s pop sensation as a member of The Monkees, has died. He was 78. Nesmith died Friday of natural causes, his family told Rolling Stone. “With Infinite Love we announce that Michael Nesmith has passed away this morning in his home, surrounded by family, peacefully and of natural causes,” they said. A Texan whose mother invented Liquid Paper, the Grammy winner also founded a multimedia company through which he created the prototype for MTV and produced several films, most...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Guy Burnet Joins Melissa Barrera in STX Thriller ‘Bed Rest’

Ray Donovan and The Affair alum Guy Burnet is set to star in STXfilms and Project X thriller Bed Rest, joining In the Heights star Melissa Barrera. Lori Evans Taylor wrote and is directing the film, which is currently in production in Winnipeg. The story centers on Julie (Barrera), who, according to the project’s synopsis, “after years of struggling to start a family, is pregnant again and moving into a new home with her husband as they embrace a fresh start. Upon being ordered to mandatory bed rest, she begins to slowly unravel as she suffers through the monotony and anxiety of her new constraints.” William Sherak, James Vanderbilt and Paul Neinstein will produce under their Project X Entertainment banner along with Evans Taylor and Barrera. David Gendron, Matthew Helderman, Ali Jazayeri and Luke Taylor will executive produce. Burnet, who is repped by ICM, Lasher Group and the U.K.’s United Agents, can be seen in Amazon series The Feed and recently wrapped production on Western Dead for a Dollar, appearing onscreen with Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Streamy Awards: MrBeast Wins 2021 Creator of the Year

The 2021 YouTube Streamy Awards honored the best in online video Saturday night. The event, which streamed exclusively on YouTube, featured digital creator and comedian Larray as maser of ceremonies; special guest Issa Twaimz; presenters Charli D’Amelio, Rhett & Link, Brittany Broski and Philip DeFranco; and performers including Ari Lennox, Måneskin, TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio, Addison Rae, Bella Poarch, and Christina “Tinx” Najjar. Going into the night, Jimmy Donaldson, best known as MrBeast, led the nominations with seven nods. MrBeast ended up picking up two awards, including creator of the year, and tying for the night’s best with Bailey Sarian, Bretman Rock,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Carey Lowell Launches New Ceramics Line: “It’s a Career Shift”

Some may know her as the Bond girl in John Glen’s 1989 License to Kill, but actress Carey Lowell enjoys a quieter life these days. Living in the countryside of North Haven, New York, Lowell took advantage of quarantine to fully immerse herself into her love for ceramics.  Recently, Lowell launched her own ceramics line of porcelain vases, bowls and plates, which are showcased on her website. Splitting her time between her New York home and coastal Montecito, Calif., Lowell has sold her pottery at various local events but also commissioned pieces for friends and fans of her work.  “It’s a career shift,”...
DESIGN
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy