ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcadia, CA

Medina Spirit, Kentucky Derby Winner That Failed Drug Test, Dies During Workout At Santa Anita Park

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

ARCADIA (CBSLA) — Medina Spirit, the horse that failed a drug test after placing first in this year’s Kentucky Derby race, died Monday at the race track at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia.

According to Craig Robertson, the attorney for Medina Spirit’s trainer Bob Baffert, Medina Spirit suffered a heart attack after a workout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SnY0n_0dFPaW6A00

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – MAY 12: Exercise rider Humberto Gomez takes Kentucky Derby winner and Preakness entrant Medina Spirit over the track during a training session for the upcoming Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 12, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

“Following the completion of a routine morning workout, Medina Spirit collapsed on the track at Santa Anita Park and died suddenly of a probable cardiac event according to the on-site veterinary team who attended to him,” track officials said in a statement.

Blood, hair, and urine samples from the racehorse were taken immediately after Medina Spirit’s death and sent to the California Horse Racing Board. A full necropsy will be performed by the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine to determine an exact cause of death, according to track officials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RtDcy_0dFPaW6A00

Medina Spirit, on the right, at the Kentucky Derby. (credit: John P. Wise/CBS)

The 3-year-old colt was the first-place finisher in the Kentucky Derby in May, but the win is now under investigation after Medina Spirit tested positive for the anti-inflammatory steroid betamethasone. The race is win is now under review by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

Medina Spirit went on to a second-place finish in the Breeders’ Cup Classic and third in the Preakness Stakes, but was banned from participating from the Belmont Stakes.

Baffert and his attorney say Medina Spirit tested positive due to the use of a topical ointment known as Otomax to treat a skin condition, not an injection intended to enhance the horse’s performance.

In a statement to Thoroughbred Daily News, Baffert said his entire barn has been devastated by the news of Medina Spirit’s death.

“Medina Spirit was a great champion, a member of our family who was loved by all, and we are deeply mourning his loss. I will always cherish our proud and personal memories of Medina Spirit and his tremendous spirit,” the statement said.

Medina Spirit’s death would be the 21st at the track this year, following the death of Restiany on Thanksgiving Day .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
cbslocal.com

Racehorse Dies At Santa Anita Park, 20th Such Incident This Year

ARCADIA (CBSLA) – Restiany, a four-year-old racehorse, died due to a training injury sustained on Thursday, November 25 according to state officials. Records indicate that Restiany is the 20th racehorse to die at Santa Anita Park this year – the ninth by training fatality. Two of the deaths are listed as “unknown,” while the final nine were racing deaths.
ARCADIA, CA
The Bulletin

Derby winner Medina Spirit collapses, dies in California

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit collapsed and died after a workout Monday at Santa Anita. The 3-year-old colt trained by Bob Baffert had just completed five furlongs in his second workout since finishing second in the Breeders’ Cup Classic a month ago , according to Craig Robertson, Baffert’s attorney. Santa...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Eight horses die at Laurel Park after suffering fractures on track since October; weekend racing canceled

Track officials at Laurel Park suspended thoroughbred workouts and called off three planned racing cards for this weekend after eight horses suffered fatal fractures in October and November while racing or training over the recently installed dirt surface at the facility. “While racing is suspended, the Maryland Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association and the Maryland Jockey Club are working with ...
BALTIMORE, MD
thecapitalsportsreport.com

3-year-old race champion Medina Spirit has died

The horse racing community is mourning, as 2021 Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit has died. The horse was working out on Monday morning at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California. The horse then collapsed and died. The horse was three-years-old. “My entire barn is devastated by this news,” legendary trainer...
ARCADIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Arcadia, CA
State
Maryland State
Arcadia, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Baffert
The Baltimore Sun

Laurel Park cancels horse racing for second straight week as track improvements continue

The Maryland Jockey Club and its parent company, The Stronach Group, have canceled a second weekend of racing at Laurel Park as officials continue working on improvements to the track’s dirt surface after eight horses suffered fatal breakdowns in October and November. The Stronach Group’s chief operating officer, Aidan Butler, and the president of its racing division, Mike Rogers, appeared ...
BALTIMORE, MD
New York Post

Medina Spirit’s shocking death is yet another reason we should end horse racing

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit’s death is shocking in just one regard: we never learn our lesson. It’s long past time for this so-called sport to disappear. Horse racing is cruel, mercenary, abusive and lethal. “Medina Spirit’s [death] is the biggest . . . in horse racing currently,” Patrick Battuello, founder and president of Horseracing Wrongs, tells the Post. “But pubescent horses collapsing and dying — this is just business as usual.”
ANIMALS
Ocala Star Banner

'We'll never get to know just how good he was': Kentucky Derby champ Medina Spirit has died

For Christy Whitman, owner of Whitman Sales in Ocala, 2021 Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit’s legacy “should have been a Seabiscuit fairytale story.”. After the 3-year-old suddenly died of a heart attack on Monday while working out at Santa Anita Park in California, however, she fears the Ocala-bred horse's story “will fade away in a swirl of speculation and controversy.”
OCALA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Anita Park#Race Track#Cbsla#The Kentucky Derby#Thoroug
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Horse Racing Regulators Question Laurel Park Executives After 8 Horses Die In 2 Months; Track To Remain Closed To Racing

LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland horse racing regulators questioned executives with Laurel Park after eight horses suffered injuries and had to be euthanized since early October. The Maryland Racing Commission will reportedly make a final decision one week from today on whether racing can resume at Laurel. If they give the green light, it will start again on December 16th. The latest incident happened on Nov. 28, when American Playboy suffered injuries that would later prove fatal. “When you have a number of injuries, something sends a red flag and you’re not too sure what’s going to happen so you try to minimize...
MARYLAND STATE
MotorBiscuit

Auto Club Dragway Killed: So Cal’s Only 1/4-Mile Dragstrip

The last remaining public quarter-mile dragstrip, where drag racing was born, has closed permanently. Auto Club Dragway. It was part of the Auto Club Speedway venue in Fontana, California. Open for more than a decade, it was announced over the weekend the dragstrip won’t reopen. Is there a dragstrip left...
FONTANA, CA
TMZ.com

Kentucky Derby Winner Medina Spirit Dies Suddenly On Track

Medina Spirit -- the thoroughbred that won the 2021 Kentucky Derby -- suddenly died on a track in Southern California on Monday. The horse's owner, Amr Zedan, confirmed the death to Thoroughbred Daily News ... revealing it appears the colt suffered a heart attack just after a workout in Santa Anita.
ANIMALS
KMBC.com

Medina Spirit, 2021 Kentucky Derby winner that failed drug test, has died

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Medina Spirit, the Kentucky Derby-winning horse that failed a drug test following the race, died Monday morning following a workout. The horse, trained by Bob Baffert, crossed the finish line first during the May 1, 2021 race, but ended up testing positive for a steroid not long after.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
WDBO

Medina Spirit, 2021 Kentucky Derby winner who failed drug test, has died

SANTA ANITA, Calif. — Medina Spirit, the horse who finished first in the 2021 Kentucky Derby died Monday after collapsing during a workout at Santa Anita, the Washington Post reported. The 3-year-old colt was had been at the center of controversy since testing positive for medication after winning the 2021...
ANIMALS
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
86K+
Followers
19K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy