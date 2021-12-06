ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

US Military’s Hacking Unit Acknowledges Taking Offensive Action To Disrupt Russian Ransomware Ops

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON DC – Cyber Command, the US military’s hacking unit, has taken offensive action to disrupt cybercriminal groups that have launched ransomware attacks on US companies, a spokesperson...

WashingtonExaminer

US and Israel plan for possible joint military action if Iran nuclear talks fail

‘PREPARED TO TURN TO OTHER OPTIONS’: Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon and Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department yesterday, and high on the agenda was a discussion of options in the event diplomacy fails to bring Iran back in compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal abandoned by the Trump administration.
Boston Globe

Companies linked to Russian ransomware hide in plain sight

MOSCOW — When cybersleuths traced the millions of dollars American companies, hospitals, and city governments have paid to online extortionists in ransom money, they made a telling discovery: At least some of it passed through one of the most prestigious business addresses in Moscow. The Biden administration has also zeroed...
CSO

U.S. Cyber Command’s actions against ransomware draw support and criticism

Over the weekend, Gen. Paul M. Nakasone, the head of U.S. Cyber Command and the National Security Agency (NSA), confirmed what most cybersecurity specialists already knew: The U.S. military has engaged in offensive measures against ransomware groups. These actions were undertaken to stem the alarming and growing tide of ransomware attacks that have hit U.S. industry, notably Colonial Pipeline in May, and have afflicted hundreds of healthcare and educational institutions.
CNET

Hacks, ransomware and data privacy dominated cybersecurity in 2021

Cyberattacks grabbed headlines throughout 2021 as massive disruptions affected government agencies, major companies and even supply chains for essential goods like gasoline and meat. The year started off on a sour security note. In January, the FBI, the National Security Agency and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency jointly suggested...
State
Washington State
Dark Reading

US Military Has Acted Against Ransomware Groups: Report

The US military has taken offensive action against ransomware groups, said Gen. Paul Nakasone, head of US Cyber Command and director of the National Security Agency (NSA), according to new reports. His comments indicate the military is willing to take steps in fighting cybercriminal groups that launch ransomware attacks on...
securitymagazine.com

Researchers take down scams targeting US military families

Threat intelligence researchers at Lookout have identified a long-running phishing campaign that is actively targeting families of U.S. military personnel as well as individuals interested in pursuing a romantic relationship with a soldier. The threat actors are impersonate military support organizations and personnel to steal sensitive personal and financial information,...
iheart.com

House takes action on supply chain disruptions

The House passed the Ocean Shipping Reform Act to try and solve some of the challenges in the U.S. supply chain. In recent months, ocean liners from China and other countries have been returning to their home ports empty after delivering to the U.S., making it hard for U.S. agriculture to export commodities.
tucsonpost.com

US, Poland Talk Russian Military Build-Up Near Ukraine

ONBOARD A MILITARY AIRCRAFT - The United States is reaching out to allies in response to Russia's military build-up along its border with Ukraine. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke by phone with Polish Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak Tuesday to discuss what the Pentagon has repeatedly described as Moscow's "unusual military activity."
Daily Beast

Russian Propaganda Brags of Putin’s Military Blackmail Against the U.S.

Before U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin sat down for a virtual summit on Tuesday morning, Russian state media broadcast its own predictions about the goals of the meeting—and the outcome of the talks. The latest Russian media tirades have made one point very clear: that gone...
mitechnews.com

U.S. Satellites Are Being Attacked Every Day According To Space Force General

WASHINGTON DC – US Space Force’s General David Thompson, the service’s second in command, said last week that Russia and China are launching “reversible attacks,” such as electronic warfare jamming, temporarily blinding optics with lasers, and cyber attacks, on U.S. satellites “every single day.” He also disclosed that a small Russian satellite used to conduct an on-orbit anti-satellite weapon test back in 2019 had first gotten so close to an American one that there were concerns an actual attack was imminent.
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
