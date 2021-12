Once again, the winter holidays are upon us and that means participating in in-game wintery activities in order to walk away with lots of goodies. Currently, one of those activities is going on in Blade & Soul. Yes, the Winter Soulstice event – otherwise known as the Winter Wonders Festival – has returned. The event is underway as of today and will run through January 19, offering players plenty of time to accumulate the snowballs needed to earn rewards. Don’t worry if you don’t manage to claim those rewards by that time. You’ll have until February 9th for that part.

