ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland Man Sentenced To 15 Years For Jailhouse Murder Plot

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ItbFq_0dFPaPv500

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for putting out a hit on a victim during a jailhouse phone call, Anne Arundel County State Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced Monday.

Aaron Brice, 31, of Easton, was sentenced to 25 years in prison with all but 15 suspended after Circuit Judge Robert Thompson convicted him of one count of solicitation of murder in the first-degree, the State’s Attorney’s Office said.

Brice was in custody March 10 at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center while awaiting sentencing in several cases when he used another inmate’s account to call a friend, prosecutors said. Brice, who’d been found guilty the day before of violating a protective order, asked his friend to shoot the victim.

Prosecutors said Brice gave the friend detailed instructions describing where the victim could be found, her daily work schedule and directions to her family’s home—including the street address, the types of cars her family drives and details on her license plate.

It was Assistant State’s Attorney Joshua Adrian who discovered the murder plot and informed Anne Arundel County police, who got in touch with the victim and her family to make sure they were safe.

Police traced the phone call to Brice’s friend and got a search warrant for the friend’s home. During a raid of the friend’s home, authorities seized a cell phone that took the jailhouse call and found the victim’s address was stored on the device.

In a statement, Leitess praised the work of her subordinates, Adrian and Assistant State’s Attorney Alena Mosier, who prosecuted the case.

“It’s my hope that this sentence provides the victim and her family with a sense of safety and relief after this challenging ordeal,” the state’s attorney said.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Homicide, Columbia Murder-Suicide Are Linked, Baltimore Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County and Baltimore City police are now investigating two murders and a suicide after police say a man killed his girlfriend and ex-wife and then shot himself Saturday. It all started on Marshall Street in Federal Hill near East Fort Avenue when police say the man came through the back door of a home. “The officer arrived, located a rear door that had been kicked in, a forced entry into one of the residences in this block. Upon entry, he found a female victim that was deceased,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. The 41-year-old victim was the shooter’s girlfriend,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

21-Year-Old Sentenced To 50 Years In Baltimore Bartender’s Murder

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A 21-year-old man was sentenced Friday to life, with all but 45 years suspended, in the first-degree felony murder of a Baltimore bartender, plus five consecutive years for the crime of gang participation resulting in death. Malik Mungo was convicted in October of first-degree felony murder, robbery and gang-related charges in the 2017 shooting death of Sebastian Dvorak. “Today’s sentencing brings this sad story to a close,” Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh said in a statement. “We hope it provides a measure of solace to he family of Sebastian Dvorak.” Dvorak was robbed and shot in the chest in...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Transgender Inmate Sues Maryland, Alleges Officer Placed Her In Chokehold, Dropped Her On Face At Central Booking

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A transgender inmate is suing the state of Maryland after she said she was brutally assaulted by a correctional officer at Baltimore’s Central Booking two years ago. She also claims that officers tried to cover it up. Three officers were later changed. Their criminal cases are still pending in the court system. Video WJZ obtained shows a correctional officer placing inmate Amber Canter in an apparent chokehold inside of Central Booking, a state-run facility in Baltimore City, in June of 2019. Two other officers are in the same room at the time. Canter is led into a common area while two...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Girl, 3, Grazed By Bullet In Baltimore Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 3-year-old girl was shot at her home in the 900 block of Herndon Court in Baltimore Saturday, Baltimore Police said. She was only grazed by the bullet, police said. She is in good condition at a nearby hospital. Police are still investigating and are asking anyone with information to call call detectives at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or visit their website.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annapolis, MD
City
Easton, MD
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
State
Maryland State
Anne Arundel County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Identity of Joppatowne Man Shot And Killed In His Car Friday Released

JOPPATOWNE, Md. (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the man found shot in his car Friday night as William James Doran, 29, of Joppatowne. Sheriff’s deputies found Doran about 6:45 p.m. when they responded to the 500 block of Dembytown Road for the report of Doran’s vehicle hitting a utility pole. As paramedics were performing CPR, they found Doran had been shot in the upper body. He was taken to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The office’s Forensics Services Unit said Doran was driving before he was shot. No suspects have been found. The office is asking anyone with information or who may have video to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 443-409-3154. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or visit their website. If your information leads to the shooter’s arrest and indictment. you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.  
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Organizes 20th Annual Shop With A Cop

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — It is the largest event of its kind in the state, the 20th annual Shop with a Cop in Baltimore County. The Patrol is stepping up as we head into the holidays, but they’re also forming relationships. Look at those carts full of gifts. One hundred officers and 100 children were in this year’s event. Barbie dolls, teddy bears, just a few of the gifts purchased Saturday. It’s the perfect time to break down those barriers and make memories. “I think he’s having a great time. We drive with the police car and the lights on,” one officer said.  “Seeing everybody else here, you get to see a lot of the officers out that you haven’t seen in a long time. It’s something I look forward to every year.” The Optimist Club provides each child with $100 to spend as he or she chooses.  
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Homicide Under Investigation In Joppatowne, Harford Sheriff Says

JOPPATOWNE, Md. (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Joppatowne Friday night. Deputies responded at 6:45 p.m. to the 500 block of Dembytown road, where they found a victim shot in a vehicle. No information is available about the victim. An investigation is ongoing. We are investigating a homicide involving a victim of a GSW in a vehicle in the 500 blk of Dembytown Rd, Joppatowe. HCSO Detectives on scene. We will provide additional information when available. — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) December 11, 2021
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Man Charged With Attempted Murder In April Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 28-year-old Baltimore man is the second man to be arrested in the shooting of a 22-year-old man in April, police said. Donte Price was arrested Wednesday and is charged with first-degree attempted murder. Officers responded in the early morning of April 22 to a walk-in shooting victim at a hospital, police said. The man was shot while sitting in his car in the 5300 block of Frankford Avenue. Kahi Richard, 19, was arrested April 29 in connection with the shooting. Price is currently waiting to see a court commissioner, police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Sentencing#Circuit#State
CBS Baltimore

Reisterstown Shooting Victim Dies Of His Injuries, Baltimore County Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 32-year-old man shot in Reisterstown last week has died, Baltimore County police said Friday. The shooting happened about 8 p.m. Dec. 2 near the corner of Highfalcon and Hammershire roads, the police department said. Officers found Kerim Zarrouk suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was taken to a hospital. Zarrouk died on Thursday. Police have since learned that the 32-year-old was not alone when the shooting happened. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 410-307-2020.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Shooting Victim Identified As Department Of Public Works Employee, Police Looking For Suspect

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified a man who was fatally shot in front of his children Thursday morning in Northeast Baltimore as a Department of Public Works employee. Police are asking for public assistance in finding a person of interest. Jake Rogers, 34, was found shot about 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the yard of a home on Holder Avenue, according to the Baltimore Police Department. He later died of his injuries at a hospital. Rogers was getting his three kids in the van to go to school when neighbors said they heard about five gunshots. Neighbor Tracy Stover’s wife grabbed Rogers crying children...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Body Found Along Shoreline At Sparrows Point, Police Say

EDGEMERE, Md. (WJZ) — A body was found near the shoreline in Sparrows Point Wednesday morning, Baltimore Police said. Police responded shortly after 10 a.m. to the 1600 block of Sparrows Point Boulevard, where someone reported finding the body. There they found the body of a man who had “no apparent signs of trauma.” An autopsy will be performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, police said. Homicide detectives are involved in the investigation. Anyone who might have information about the case is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020.
SPARROWS POINT, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police Investigating Deadly Shooting In Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man found shot Thursday morning in Northeast Baltimore has died of his injuries, authorities said. Officers investigating a report of gunfire in on Holder Avenue about 8:20 a.m. found the man lying in the front yard of a home, suffering from a gunshot wound, Baltimore Police said. The unnamed shooting victim was taken to Johns Hopkins at Bayview Hospital in critical condition, but he did not survive, police said. Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting as a murder. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2100. To stay anonymous, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

ATM Stolen In Elkridge Smash And Grab; Stolen Van Used Was Found In Baltimore, Police Say

ELKRIDGE, Md. (WJZ) — The latest in a monthlong string of ATM robberies was at a gas station in Howard County overnight. Surveillance video caught the brazen theft, in which the suspects smashed a van into the Exxon storefront around 3 a.m. Wednesday and took off with the ATM filled with cash. “This all happens in about a minute,” Howard County Police spokesperson Seth Hoffman said. “Its obvious from the surveillance video that this is not the first rodeo for these people. They don’t leave tracks behind, they cover their faces, wear gloves. WATCH: ANOTHER #atm smash & grab, all in about 1 minute...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Feds Award Over $2M To Police Forensic Departments In Maryland To Help Relieve Backlog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The federal government awarded over $2 million to seven police forensic divisions in Maryland to help relieve backlogs of forensic biology and DNA cases, Maryland’s Congressional Democrats announced on Wednesday. Here’s a breakdown of where the money will go: $431,315 to the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division in Pikesville $260,000 to the Prince George’s County Police Department, Forensic Science Division $260,000 to the Forensic Biology Unit of the Anne Arundel County Police Department $401,985 to the Baltimore Police Department Crime Laboratory $222,597 to the Baltimore County Police Department Crime Laboratory $250,000 to the State of Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s toxicology...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Firefighters Rescue 18 From High-Rise Condo Fire In Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Firefighters rescued 18 people late Thursday from a two-alarm fire at a high-rise condominium in Annapolis, authorities said. The fire broke out just before midnight at a six-story high-rise near the corner of First Street and Severn Avenue, the Annapolis Fire Department said. When they arrived, firefighters saw flames coming from the second-story balcony. Firefighters rescued 18 people from the building, one of whom was taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, the fire department said. It took roughly 60 firefighters about 45 minutes to get the flames under control. It’s unclear how much damage the fire caused to the condominium. The fire department said it appears the fire started on a second-floor balcony, though the cause remains under investigation. The American Red Cross is helping out 10 people who were displaced by the fire.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Health Department Security Breach Not As Bad As Initially Feared, Hogan Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The cyber attack that targeted the Maryland Department of Health over the weekend isn’t as bad as initially feared, Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday. The breach took the Department of Health’s website offline, forcing the agency to redirect visitors to the state’s flagship website while investigators took stock of the situation to understand the extent of the intrusion. “Our system was compromised, but at this point it appears to be much, much less intrusive and with a much better outcome than we were afraid might be the case,” Gov. Hogan said. “We don’t believe that any data was sacrificed,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Student & Driver Hurt After Car Crashes Into Pine Grove Middle School

PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A student was injured after a car crashed through the wall of a classroom Thursday morning at Pine Grove Middle School in Parkville. Officers were called to the school on Belair Road about 8:40 a.m. in response to a vehicle that had crashed into the building, Baltimore County police said. Upon arrival, officers found the driver inside the vehicle, and he was taken to an area hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening. The building was briefly evacuated while first responders cleared the scene, and a student was checked out for minor injuries, Baltimore County Public Schools said. Students were...
PARKVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 33, Killed In Northwest Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 33-year-old man died after he was shot in the head in northwest Baltimore Tuesday night, police said. Officers responded at 10:22 p.m. to the 3900 block of Edgewood Road, where they found the man suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene. It’s the second fatal shooting Tuesday night. A 44-year-old man died after he was shot multiple times in West Baltimore around 7:40 p.m., police said. Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website. 
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Clarksville Waitress Having Seizure Saved By Off-Duty Montgomery County Officer

CLARKSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A Montgomery County Assistant Police Chief was in the right place at the right time when a waitress at a Clarksville restaurant had a seizure. Marc Yamada was off-duty, having late dinner with his family at Bushel and a Peck when Vanessa Lopez fell to the ground. “I was working and everything,” Lopez, 24, said. “Almost getting ready to go, and that’s when I don’t remember anything. And afterward I just remember waking up outside on a gurney.” It had never happened to her before. Yamada’s instincts kicked in when Lopez dropped all the glasses and plates she was...
CLARKSVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

ATF Offering $5K Reward For Information On Case Of Man Who Was Fatally Shot, Burned Inside Car; Person Of Interest Sought

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on Tuesday announced a $5,000 award for information leading to an arrest in the case of a 27-year-old man whose dead body was found inside a burning car. On Jan. 20, 2020, at 9:31 p.m., firefighters found the body of 27-year-old Cornelius Bruce in a burning vehicle behind Lake Clifton High School, the ATF said. Investigators determined he had been shot and killed before the vehicle was set on fire. “This crime was violent, and shows steps were actively taken to cover up what happened,” said ATF...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
45K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy