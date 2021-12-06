ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Martha Stewart claps back at Katie Couric jab, but stays mum on status of her love life

By Eric Davidson
Audacy
Audacy
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24kaz5_0dFPaCgs00

What with palling around with Snoop Dogg and sustaining her lifestyle brand, Martha Stewart has done a sterling job of making most forget about that whole insider trading prison stint thing.

But along came Katie Couric with some snarky comments about Stewart in her new memoir, Going There , that has so far lived up to its title.

In it, Couric takes some jabs at industry names, if with her characteristically friendlier touch. Of Stewart, Couric wrote a detail that has raised some eyebrows: "It took a few years and some prison time for Martha to develop a sense of humor."

As for Stewart’s reaction, as Today reported , Stewart has taken the bygones-be-bygones route, and indeed displayed a sense of humor when she took a query about the comment on a recent episode of Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

“You know, Katie’s an old friend and old friends can say anything they damn well please,” she replied, before adding, “And I still wrote to her and said ‘What the hell?’”

When host Andy Cohen tried to push the topic, asking if she did not have a sense of humor before her hoosegow stay, Stewart replied, “I’ve always had a sense of humor and I will continue to have a sense of humor… I think people didn’t know me well enough to know if I had one or not, I guess, but I’ve always had a great sense of humor.”

In any event, Stewart says she and Couric are still pals, and she’s not even a little mad. “Not worth it. Life is too short,” she told Cohen.

Martha’s forgiving mood might also have to do with her recent admission that there’s a new man in her life, though she’s not naming names.

In the same “Watch What Happens” episode, Stewart said that, after posting a saucy poolside selfie early last summer, she suddenly got a lot more messages from eligible bachelors .

Though that particularly thirsty fishing expedition didn’t net any results, Cohen asked if Stewart has roped anyone into her manicured world since.

“No,” she claimed. “I shouldn't say no. I mean yes, but I'm not going to tell you.”

Stewart was married to Andrew Stewart, a publisher, for 29 years before they called it quits in 1987, officially divorcing in 1990. They share a daughter, Alexis, 56.

In 2017, Couric interviewed Stewart about the home expert’s big house stay, from 2004-05.

“It was horrifying, and no one -- no one -- should have to go through that kind of indignity, really, except for murderers, and there are a few other categories,” Stewart said. “But no one should have to go through that. It’s a very, very awful thing.”

Despite some talk show-worthy sections in Going There , Couric wasn’t looking to be a gossip with her new memoir.

As she told Savannah Guthrie in the Today show interview for the book in October, “I don't think the tone and the spirit and the content of the book is like the tabloid headlines I understand are kind of portraying it It is honest, but it's very complimentary about many, many people. I think I'm harshest on myself. It's very self-critical.”

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Faceboo k | Twitte r | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Martha Stewart confirms she has a boyfriend

Martha Stewart is off the market. The business mogul is currently in a relationship, though she wouldn’t reveal any additional details during her Thursday night interview on “Watch What Happens Live,” as reported by People. “No,” she told host Andy Cohen, before clarifying, “I shouldn’t say no. I mean yes,...
CELEBRITIES
ABC 4

The most glamorous baby bump and Martha Stewart holiday party advice

On Good Things Utah this morning – Actress Jennifer Lawrence is currently expecting her first baby with husband Cooke Maroney. The soon-to-be mom, 31, showed off her baby bump in a dazzling gold gown at the star-studded Don’t Look Up premiere in New York City on Sunday. The actress, who also posed with costar Leonardo DiCaprio at the event, walked the red carpet in a sparkly Dior number, complete with semi-sheer cape sleeves. She accessorized her stunning ensemble with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and wore her hair effortlessly pulled back. The Hunger Games star previously put her baby bump on display last month at an intimate screening, Q&A and reception at the Ross House in Los Angeles for the forthcoming film, which debuts in select theaters on Dec. 10 and hits Netflix on Dec. 24.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Why Martha Stewart's Party Outfit Is Receiving Some Backlash Online

Martha Stewart may be known for her chops in the kitchen and her multi-million-dollar lifestyle brand, but she's also no stranger to fashion. In fact, Martha Stewart started her career as a model. Stewart has had her own fashion lines over the years, featuring everything from shoes, to short-sleeved puff jackets (via Martha.com), but after posting a recent photo on Instagram, the star is facing backlash for her choice of outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Savannah Guthrie
Person
Martha Stewart
Person
Katie Couric
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Andy Cohen
Mashed

The Unexpected Holiday Host Gift Martha Stewart Describes As 'Failsafe'

As any seasoned partygoer knows, having good etiquette at a fabulous holiday function this year may just help lock in a coveted invitation for next year's event. So, if the opportunity presented itself to ask the one-and-only Martha Stewart all the pressing questions about holiday decorum, who wouldn't seize it? Television host Andy Cohen did exactly that when he recently had Stewart as a guest on "Watch What Happens Live."
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

80 Yr Old Martha Stewart Talks New Boyfriend With Andy Cohen

Martha Stewart is officially off the market. She confirmed that she’s in a relationship while chatting with Andy Cohen in an interview on Watch What Happens Live. At 80 years old, Stewart’s dating life is a bit of a mystery. She manages to keep much of her love life a secret. In fact, she keeps much of her life private, but here’s what she told Cohen during their interview.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jab
Mashed

Instagram Is Obsessed With Martha Stewart's Peacock Parade

Animal lover Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II may be the legal owner of all of "the unmarked mute swans" that congregate in "the open waters of England and Wales," per Atlas Obscura, but apparently, she's got nothing on Martha Stewart when it comes to peacocks, a flock of which Stewart houses and permits to wander semi-freely on her 153-acre farm in Katonah, a hamlet of the town of Bedford, New York. And just to be clear, that's 21 of these magnificent pheasants, as Stewart clarified on Twitter in May 2021 in response to a New York Post story that claimed she had (only!) 16. The publication later rectified its error.
audacy.com

Martha Stewart reveals her holiday party do's and don'ts

With the holidays just around the corner, brush up on your holiday party etiquette with tips from lifestyle guru Martha Stewart. The 80-year-old participated in a segment called “Martha May I?” during an appearance on “What What Happens Live” and divulged her key do’s and don’ts that you’ll want to apply to all your festivities this season.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Instagram Is Raining Hearts On This Pic Of Martha Stewart And Ed Sheeran

When the holiday season rolls around, some people like to embrace it with jingle bells on. One way to do that is a fun evening out at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball to enjoy the musical stylings of some of your favorite performers. After being forced to go virtual in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic (via People), the event is back in person once again with a star-studded lineup to celebrate its return to the stage. Per U Discover Music, the 10-date tour kicked off in Dallas, TX on November 30, and, on December 10, hit its halfway point with a show at New York City's famous Madison Square Garden that was attended by a number of the world's biggest stars like Drew Barrymore and Jimmy Fallon (via USA Today).
CELEBRITIES
The Kitchn

Get into the Holiday Spirit with Martha Stewart’s Molasses-Ginger Crisps

After all of the planning and hard work, Thanksgiving is over. That means that it’s officially cookie season, folks. As soon as the turkey and stuffing are cleared away, my mind races contemplating all of the cookies I want to make and eat in a one-month period. Luckily, Martha Stewart shared a recipe that’s going straight onto my to-do list.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
signalscv.com

Martha Stewart CBD Gummies – Reviews | Coupon Code -30% OFF (Martha CBD Gummies) Grab Now!!

There are lots of CBD products available all around the market. It is quite important for a particular person to find out the best alternative in form of CBD gummies. We have a special product for you guys that is specially promoted by Martha Stewart. She is consuming and promoting her own CBD gummies on different portal. She feels ok after consuming different CBD gummies on her own.
SHOPPING
Mashed

The Problem Instagram Has With Martha Stewart's Sandwich Idea

Sandwiches are one of the most versatile foods. They can be as basic as a PB&J on white bread or as fancy as a $250 lobster roll. There's an infinite number of variations and combinations — basically, anything you dream up can be turned into a sandwich. There's the marshmallow fluff sandwich when you're feeling nostalgic, the craving-satisfying bacon, egg, and cheese when you're hungover, and the iconic Philly cheesesteak when you're ordering Friday night takeout.
INTERNET
tvinsider.com

Selena Gomez, Katie Couric & More Stars Spreading Health Awareness

With one year winding down and another beginning, it’s customary to start numbering some resolutions for improving our lives. For many, that comes with counting on ways we can increase well-being. To encourage everyone to take charge of their own health, we’re spotlighting a few celebrities who have met challenges...
CANCER
iheartcats.com

Martha Stewart’s Greenhouse Cat Takes Lovely Stroll With Peacock Friend

Here’s a surprise. One of Martha Stewart’s cats is buddies with one of her peacocks. It’s an unlikely friendship. As unexpected as a home-innovating genius and a lyrical rap master becoming tight buddies. But with both Stewart and Snoop being intelligent, creative, and sublimely savvy at business, it’s a friendship that makes sense when you think about it. Just like kitty cat Blackie Stewart and his new peacock acquaintance.
PETS
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Confirm Their Rumoured Relationship: Report

For the past few weeks, the world has been eagerly waiting to find out if Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are, in fact, dating, or if they were just participating in a fun little fling. The two stars have run in the same circle for awhile now, and first got close while KKW was hosting Saturday Night Live.
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Audacy

47K+
Followers
51K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy