The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board approved retention bonuses for all employees Wednesday, a day after the Union County school board did the same. Both votes came after state officials authorized the use of federal COVID-19 relief money for bonuses to attract and keep employees during a time of staff shortages. CMS board Chair Elyse Dashew called an emergency meeting for Wednesday, rather than waiting until next week's regular meeting.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO